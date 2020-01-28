Unless you live under a rock or have a life outside of the media and social media, you know all about Don Lemon’s bigoted segment on Trump supporters where he giggled at Rick Wilson and that other guy as they mocked Americans across the country who disagree with them politically. Nothing says you’re trying to destroy your own network like alienating half the country … way to go Don.

Seriously, the only reason anyone even SAW the clip was because Trump shared it:

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

It aired TWO days before … and nobody but Rick’s mom probably saw it.

John Fugelsang seems to think it was racist of Trump to call Don Lemon out for Don Lemon’s show.

Right?

I like that it’s the white guy who makes fun of Trump; but it’s Don Lemon, who merely laughed, that Trump attacks on Twitter. https://t.co/Np7QAhomTc — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 28, 2020

Or, and hear us out, Trump called Lemon out because it’s HIS SHOW. And he laughed like some mean high school girl while his guests acted like complete jackas*es. It’s almost like John is being racist by saying Trump shouldn’t criticize Lemon because of his skin color.

Lemon had tears streaming from his eyes that he had to wipe away after a prolonged fit of laughter. Also, its *HIS* show. Or as you put it… “merely laughed“. I guess when it comes to #racism, you’re like that guy with a hammer seeing nails everywhere. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) January 28, 2020

If your takeaway from a video characterizing Trump voters as a bunch of dumb hicks is that any criticism of the show's host is racist, you're probably a liberal. Because small minds can't imagine anyone disagreeing with them unless they have even smaller minds. — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) January 28, 2020

Leftists ALWAYS resort to seeing life through RACE. #SAD — Annieone3 (@annieone3) January 28, 2020

I like that it's @donlemon that wears a suit and tie to work, but it's SpongeBob that gets more viewers. — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) January 28, 2020

Ok, this editor laughed far harder at this than she should have.

*sits in corner*

I mean it is Lemon's show. — Long Running Joke (@LongRunningJoke) January 28, 2020

Why WOULDN’T he address Lemon?

This is just such an odd attempt at deflecting from the real story here, and that’s how a CNN pundit allowed two jagoffs to crap all over potential viewers on a network that is already tanking in the ratings because orange man bad.

But sure, play that race card, John.

***

