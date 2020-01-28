Pam Bondi must’ve really gotten under Adam Schiff’s skin during her arguments yesterday because his smug takeaways feel like he is trying much too hard to convince folks Trump’s legal team has ‘no game’.

But anyone who watched her eviscerate him and the House Dems’ case (with a dash of blasting the Bidens) knows better.

Look at this Schiff Head:

A few takeaways: The President’s lawyers made the case for calling John Bolton, falsely claiming the President never told anyone the aid was conditioned on investigations. They don’t deny Trump sought foreign interference in 2020. They smear the Bidens. They have no defense. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 28, 2020

‘They smear the Bidens.’

‘They have no defense.’

Give us a freakin’ break.

The only thing House Democrats know how to do is smear the Trumps; Hell, their entire impeachment case is just one big smear.

Democrats are interfering with #Election2020 — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) January 28, 2020

And they have been since 2016.

You and your team got their butts handed to them on a platter. It was glorious. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 28, 2020

It was pretty damn awesome, wasn’t it?

Schiff is his own worst enemy.

Thank goodness.

My word, Adam Schiff, you cannot stop lying Every single claim in this tweet is demonstrably false pic.twitter.com/tHLBBqgoM4 — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 28, 2020

Yup.

Because he’s so GOOD at it.

***

