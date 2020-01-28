You’d think with all of the various investigations going on into Ilhan Omar she would be more careful about the things she tweets, especially when it comes to immigration.

But nope.

She sent out this nugget of ‘wisdom’ after SCOTUS ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s wealth test for immigrants (so people don’t just come to this country to live off those who already live here):

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” Retweet if your immigrant ancestors wouldn’t be let in if this means tested immigration policy was in place then. https://t.co/tfUQK0kphz — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 27, 2020

Maybe we missed it but when most of our ancestors came to the ‘new country’ there were no welfare programs in place …

And that’s just a poem, Ilhan.

Not everyone is willing to marry their brother. https://t.co/vHxAhzQN3T — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) January 28, 2020

Ouch.

So much ouch.

But true.

Mine would because they followed the rules not words on a statue the french gave us https://t.co/gEFpq1Xw3g — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 27, 2020

BUT IT’S THE STATUE OF LIBERTY, MAN, AND THAT MEANS ORANGE MAN BAD.

You know, if I were you with the FBI breathing down my neck. I would probably want to keep all my stupid comments to myself… J/S — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) January 28, 2020

That. ^

RETWEET IF YOUR ANCESTORS CAME TO AMERICA SEEKING COVERED WAGON SUBSIDIES. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 28, 2020

A COW IN EVERY POT!

Wait, that would have to be a damn big pot.

A POUND OF SUGAR, A POUND OF FLOUR, AND A HUNDRED ACRES…… — No Carnisarsebola for me, thanks (@Bb37Defnot) January 28, 2020

USA USA USA!

When my grandparents arrived, there was no such thing as food stamps, Medicaid, section 8 housing, free school meals, so they decided to work. Crazy way to run a country, wasn't it? Then their son went back 3 years later to fight the Nazis. — Death's Guinea Pig 4.0 (@Bernie_Gilbert) January 27, 2020

So when this person’s grandparents arrived they didn’t sign up for free healthcare and college? Get outta here.

When my ancestors arrived, government welfare was not a choice. They came over and worked to build a nice life with blood, sweat, and tears. Immigrants should not come here expecting hard working Americans to support them. — book_nerd (@merelypresent) January 27, 2020

You're like in your own bubble…really out there. It's weird. — Special Cow (@KickedCancer3xs) January 27, 2020

Yeah that's a poem, not a law. You're either ignorant or intentionally misleading people, either way you shouldn't be an elected official. — Jamie (@jamie2181) January 27, 2020

Retweet if you think Ilhan Omar committed immigration fraud — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 27, 2020

*retweet*

***

Related:

‘Dumbest Man on TV’ Don Lemon and Rick Wilson just accidentally handed Trump the best 2020 campaign ad EVER (watch)

‘The circus is OVER!’ Senator Kelly Loeffler calls Mitt Romney OUT in a big way for trying to appease the Left with impeachment witnesses

So PISSED: David Frum shows the Left his true colors in brutally honest Bernie Sanders piece and talk about a MELTDOWN