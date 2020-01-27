David Frum has spent so much time on the anti-Trump train that many people on the Left probably took for granted that he was one of them.

He’s not.

And now that he’s written a quite frankly very honest piece on Bernie Sanders and his inability to withstand the Trump machine if he’s the nominee, they’re super fussy with him.

Sort of like how these same people have spent years (decades) hating Bolton and suddenly since his ‘story’ might hurt Trump they totally dig him now.

Hilarious, right?

The members of the team around Bernie Sanders "are about to experience what happens when a militia faces off in on an open field against a ruthless modern army armed with cluster bombs and napalm," warns @DavidFrum. "They will be shredded and torched." https://t.co/jNEfppdtrk — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) January 27, 2020

From The Atlantic:

Bernie Sanders is a fragile candidate. He has never fought a race in which he had to face serious personal scrutiny. None of his Democratic rivals is subjecting him to such scrutiny in 2020. Hillary Clinton refrained from scrutinizing Sanders in 2016. It did not happen, either, in his many races in Vermont. A Politico profile in 2015 by Michael Kruse argued that Sanders had benefited from “an unwritten compact between Sanders, his supporters, and local reporters who have steered clear” of writing about Sanders’s personal history “rather than risk lectures about the twisted priorities of the press.”

He’s not wrong.

The Trump campaign will not steer clear. It will hit him with everything it’s got. It will depict him as a Communist in the grip of twisted sexual fantasies, a useless career politician who oversaw a culture of sexual harassment in his 2016 campaign. Through 2019, Donald Trump and his proxies hailed Sanders as a true voice of the people, thwarted by the evil machinations of the Hillary Clinton machine. They will not pause for a minute before pivoting in 2020 to attack him as a seething stew of toxic masculinity whose vicious online followers martyred the Democratic Party’s first female presidential nominee.

And yeah, the Left is not dealing with this article very well … like, at all.

How are these people paid for their analysis?

https://t.co/XNbAViRHjb https://t.co/XNbAViRHjb — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) January 27, 2020

OOF.

Fun fact: David Frum belongs in prison for his role in the disastrous iraq war. — Chewbacca flavored Industrial Complex🕊💬 (@skyw00kie) January 27, 2020

Have fun with that, David.

Coming from the man that helped give us the Iraq war, I'd take anything he says with a large grain of salt. — Bmarr33 (@Bmarr33) January 27, 2020

Maybe referencing war wasn’t such a great idea. Just sayin’.

if i had a nickel for every warmonger who said this about afghanistan — Fred Mertz (@Fred5471) January 27, 2020

If Frum had never been born, a lot fewer people would have died from cluster bombs in Iraq. — wokie from muskogee 🌹 (@thereisonlypf) January 27, 2020

The Atlantic, shrouding itself in war analogies. How fitting. — Anti-Fatalist: We Humans Can Solve Human Problems (@rbe_expert) January 27, 2020

Yikes.

Lmao — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) January 27, 2020

Great piece, Dave.

Aces.

***

Related:

BRING it: Sen. Josh Hawley calls Democrats’ bluff on witnesses with list of people he plans to call and DAMN (cue Adam Schiff’s panic)

‘PURE demagoguery’: Mark Levin’s fact-filled thread taking Bolton’s story APART (and mocking Democrats) is a must read

Wait, WTF?! Alexander Vindman’s brother in charge of reviewing all NSC publications INCLUDING leaked John Bolton manuscript