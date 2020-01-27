Nothing to see here, folks, just the twin brother of a witness who is trying to help Democrats impeach the president being the one responsible for reviewing all NSC publications, including John Bolton’s unpublished manuscript the NYT is magically reporting as ‘breaking news’.

You know, the one that was LEAKED.

Something stinks.

From Breitbart:

Bolton’s lawyer, Chuck Cooper, issued a statement in which he said: “It is clear, regrettably, from The New York Times article published today that the prepublication review process has been corrupted.” He did not confirm or deny the Times‘ reporting on the content of the manuscript. Yevegeny Vindman is the identical twin brother of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who is one of Democrats’ key witnesses in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The brothers have offices across from each other. Alexander Vindman told the House Intelligence Committee in his closed-door deposition that he told his brother, Yevgeny, about President Trump’s July 25th call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In November, Yevgeny Vindman attended his brother’s public testimony at the House impeachment inquiry.

Anyone else adjusting their tinfoil hat?

You can’t make this up: Who was in charge of reviewing all NSC publications—including John Bolton’s new “bombshell” book that just leaked to the New York Times? Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s twin brother Why do either of the Vindman brothers still work at the White House? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 27, 2020

We’re sure the manuscript being leaked to the New York Times was purely coincidental.

Sure.

Why are the Vindman brothers still employed? — 🕵️‍♀️Thinkologist 💎✨💫✨ (@Thinkologist1) January 27, 2020

Well well well! 🤔 — 🌟🇺🇸MAGA🌟🇺🇸KAG🌟🇺🇸 (@Sea_Double_U_45) January 27, 2020

This is the worst soap opera ever. It wasn't Col. Vindman, it was… HIS TWIN BROTHER! — Reels+Gavels ☂️🧢 (@reelsandgavels) January 27, 2020

It really is ridiculous.

LOL

The swamp is deep. — TAO Crypto (@memesweep) January 27, 2020

And apparently related to one another.

"In charge of ethics issues." Well, he just failed. Fire him. — JDixon (@JDBlacc) January 27, 2020

We found the leaker (one of many) repeat ! we found the leaker. — Och Aye The Noo (@Saywhenfraze) January 27, 2020

We didn’t say it.

We might’ve thought it.

But we didn’t say it.

Stay tuned for another episode of, ‘Days of the Swamp’s Lives’.

***

