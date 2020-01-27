Gosh, is it just us or does the timing around the New York Times’ breaking news about John Bolton’s unpublished manuscript seem sort of convenient? Anyone else have a sense of deja vu? Like we’ve seen this ploy before?

Seems Brit Hume does:

It feels like Trump is being ‘Kavanaugh’d’.

Paging Michael Avenatti.

Heh.

Yup.

Any minute now they’ll release a bunch of texts from John Bolton’s college buddies that prove Trump totally bribed Ukraine … wait, we’re getting our media hoaxes confused.

Our bad.

‘Almost.’

It really, really, REALLY is.

Democrats say thanks, NYT.

***

