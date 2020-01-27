As Twitchy reported, WaPo reporter Felicia Sonmez was front and center in the Twittersphere reminding the world about Kobe Bryant’s rape allegations just hours after he and his daughter died tragically in a helicopter crash.

When the media show you who they really are, believe them.

Welp, it sounds like WaPo has suspended Sonmez:

But not for the tweets about the rape allegations.

Oops.

Trending

From The Desk:

But a person familiar with the suspension said it was not Sonmez’s tweet linking to the Daily Beast article that triggered the suspension, nor was it two follow-up tweets where she said the thousands who criticized her in the hours since was an “eye opening experience.” It was the third tweet that showed her email inbox that landed her in hot water with the company, in part because it contained the purported full names of those who sent her an email, according to a Washington Post employee who spoke with The Desk on condition of anonymity.

“Her managers don’t care about the Daily Beast tweet,” the Post employee said. “But there’s a concern that the screen shot (of her email inbox) might create some legal issues and could violate Twitter’s terms (of service).”

WaPo has a Twitter policy …

Right?

Some jokes just write themselves.

***

Related:

Yeah … NO: Elizabeth Thorp implies watching Law & Order makes her a legal expert on impeachment and the JOKES write themselves

He who DEALT it –> Eric Swalwell’s call for audio recordings of Trump’s corruption brings #FartGate back to Twitter and ROFL

‘Dude, that’s YOUR garage’: Gun-grabber’s thread claiming someone left a ‘death threat’ under his windshield sets off SERIOUS BS detectors

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Felicia Sonmezkobe bryantWashington Post