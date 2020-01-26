Joseph Sakran took a good amount of time putting together a thread about someone leaving a death threat under his windshield. Now, if you don’t know Sakran don’t feel too badly, we didn’t either until his thread crossed our radar and we happened to notice he’s a fairly passionate gun control advocate.

Which makes his entire thread seem very suspect BUT we suppose anything is possible.

This however is a stretch …

Debated whether to share this, & after a lot of thought here it is: Last week I’m leaving my home for work & I find this paper under my windshield. One does not have to see the rest of the sentence that was covered to understand the intent of this message, a Death Threat.

So he’s claiming the death threat was under his windshield except that reflection looks a little bit like he took the picture in his own garage. See the entry into the area above the garage? Most commercial garages don’t have those little pulldowns in the ceiling so unless this threat was made in his own personal garage somehow … yeah.

Hey, it could totally be another garage. Sure.

Now for those who don’t know me, let me give you some background: 1. Son of Immigrant Parents

2. Nearly Killed at 17 after being shot in the throat

3. Inspired to become a Trauma Surgeon.

4. Have been working on #GunViolence prevention

Here he’s making the case for why some gun person might threaten him.

Moms Demand. Everytown.

Yeah, this does not help his case.

The patients I’ve cared for and the families/loved ones continue to be my source of inspiration as to why I wake up and work tirelessly on this issue every morning. My dear friends within movement (too many to mention) continue to guide me in right direction.

Hey man, that’s great that you take care of people.

But we’re still not sure we buy the threat under the windshield bit.

I’ve discussed this emotionally charged topic in a way that continues to build on the commonality that unites us as Americans. Having spoken across the country including cities like Waco, Kansas City. I can tell you that we have more in common than we have that divides us.

Having this death threat on my car is so disturbing for many reasons but most importantly because my family and loved ones have been through so much during my near fatal injury that it’s hard to imagine putting them through anything else.

Recently we celebrated the life of #MLK. As I re-listened to some of his speeches. The one that specifically stood out was: “I've seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land!”

MLK applied for his carry conceal and was denied.

Dude.

We have the opportunity and the responsibility to make communities safer for Americans. For the person who thought they could Silence me by threatening my life, you clearly know nothing about me…..Thank You for showing me that our movement is making a difference.

Um, you took this picture in your garage. The door reflected in your windshield gives it away — Christopher D (@BeJamesMadison1) January 26, 2020

Right? That picture on the left looks … suspect.

Where’s the police report?

No police report…it didn't happen. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) January 26, 2020

At least not the way he's saying — Christopher D (@BeJamesMadison1) January 26, 2020

Here's the list of calls for service from Fairfax County Police.

If he's in Fairfax Station that's either Fair Oaks or West Springfield.

I don't see any calls for a threat last week. https://t.co/9X1KE949Mh — Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) January 26, 2020

Because legit threats are usually done with Microsoft ClipArt, printed out in color & then put on the windshield unfolded facing out for all to see. 😂 — St. Antonio (@LoneStarTexian) January 26, 2020

Is it possible someone left that on his windshield?

Sure.

Do we necessarily believe that someone (other than him) did though?

Eh.

A gun-grabber would NEVER lie about a threat to push more gun-grabbing … right?

***

