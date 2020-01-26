Joseph Sakran took a good amount of time putting together a thread about someone leaving a death threat under his windshield. Now, if you don’t know Sakran don’t feel too badly, we didn’t either until his thread crossed our radar and we happened to notice he’s a fairly passionate gun control advocate.

Which makes his entire thread seem very suspect BUT we suppose anything is possible.

This however is a stretch …

So he’s claiming the death threat was under his windshield except that reflection looks a little bit like he took the picture in his own garage. See the entry into the area above the garage? Most commercial garages don’t have those little pulldowns in the ceiling so unless this threat was made in his own personal garage somehow … yeah.

Hey, it could totally be another garage. Sure.

Here he’s making the case for why some gun person might threaten him.

Moms Demand. Everytown.

Trending

Yeah, this does not help his case.

Hey man, that’s great that you take care of people.

But we’re still not sure we buy the threat under the windshield bit.

MLK applied for his carry conceal and was denied.

Dude.

Right? That picture on the left looks … suspect.

Where’s the police report?

Is it possible someone left that on his windshield?

Sure.

Do we necessarily believe that someone (other than him) did though?

Eh.

A gun-grabber would NEVER lie about a threat to push more gun-grabbing … right?

***

Related:

‘Nope, he’s just irritating AF’: David Axelrod’s rationale for why he thinks Republicans find Adam Schiff irritating BACKFIRES hilariously

TEACH ME (ha!): Kurt Schlichter BLISTERS Alyssa Milano for claiming Republican’s patriotism ‘is dead’ (because #caring)

Brit Hume calls CNN’s Oliver Darcy OUT with 1 simple question about his gossipy tweet on Pompeo being mean to mystery reporter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlJoseph Sakran