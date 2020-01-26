Oliver Darcy went full CAPS LOCK because some nameless reporter told Brian Stelter that Pompeo was a big ol’ meanie head to him (her?) and accused him or her of hating Trump and toeing the Democratic Party line.

Guess the truth hurts.

NOT THE FIRST TIME: One reporter told ⁦@brianstelter they were⁩ "chewed out" by Pompeo in response to the person's news coverage of the State Dept. Pompeo profanely accused the reporter of "hating Donald Trump" and toeing the Democratic party line. https://t.co/DoPiRFg1DD — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 25, 2020

OMG, NOT THE FIRST TIME!

If this editor rolled her eyes any further back in her head she would be able to see Russia from her house.

Brit Hume had one simple question for Darcy and his gossipy little tweet:

If this actually happened to the “one reporter” mentioned below, why is the reporter unnamed? https://t.co/Gc2DuibaFy — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 26, 2020

Right?

We’re guessing that ‘one reporter’ is like every anonymous source close to the president who ‘reporters’ like Darcy love referencing for their ‘orange man bad’ narrative. One day we hope every unnamed source, anonymous source, source close to the president, and confidant comes forward and lets us know who they really were.

Heh.

Because these 2 ding dongs work for @CNN so we ALL KNOW it’s a lie. CNN’s witnesses have ALL been “anonymous” for the last 3 years. Which means it was someone in their bathroom stall — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 26, 2020

Two ding dongs may well be the best collective name for Stelter and Darcy … ever.

The way so called reporters treat people in the Trump administration can you blame him. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) January 26, 2020

Nope.

They’ve all but created this environment yet continue to blame Trump for it.

Beats me. But clearly @brianstelter is an unimpeachable source. You might even call him "Reliable"! pic.twitter.com/wPRPZXtKx4 — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) January 26, 2020

Because “reliable sources” — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) January 26, 2020

Cause it never happened Brit. We are talking about CNN here. — George “Autie” Custer (@1876Autie) January 26, 2020

Pretty sure Brit knows that, which is why he’s digging at Darcy.

Good times.

Because they love to make things up, especially trying to create hate of course — Matt4America (@AmericaMatt4) January 26, 2020

Of course.

It’s their bread and butter.

***

