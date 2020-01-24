Just so you guys know, the media isn’t biased or anything.

Nope, not at all.

They are totally objective and want to make sure Americans, nay the world, get the whole story.

And if you believe that this editor has a bridge for sale …

Shortly after 3 pm Eastern this afternoon, @AoSHQ noted Stephanopoulos was shown on camera making the slit-the-throat "kill" gesture to cut away from Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow taking press questions. These guys are NOT going to like hearing the Trump side of this trial. pic.twitter.com/5QazRGHosV — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 24, 2020

Wow. George totally got caught.

The face he makes on camera tells you he KNOWS he got caught.

Well…since he worked for the Clintons back in the 90s, could that be interpreted as a threat? #Arkancide — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) January 24, 2020

Careful. #HeadOnAPike and #TakeHerOut are trending today, we don’t want to give Gram-gram any ideas.

OH STOP IT, it’s just a joke.

Sorta.

He's been lying since Clinton presidency — Tommy Lee (@Tsand88) January 24, 2020

Grimace on George's face when he's caught. — Dreggs O. Society (@BiHiRiverOfLife) January 24, 2020

That was an “oh shit, cameras back on me isn’t it” look. — BeckieBea 🦉💙⚓️🇺🇸 (@DigitalChick73) January 24, 2020

Yup.

What do you expect from George Clintonopolous? — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) January 24, 2020

Clintonopolous is certainly just as easy to spell.

Heh.

Its really unbelievable — Chris Knoernschild🇺🇸 (@chris88len) January 24, 2020

Sadly it’s all too believable.

