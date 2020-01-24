Just so you guys know, the media isn’t biased or anything.

Nope, not at all.

They are totally objective and want to make sure Americans, nay the world, get the whole story.

And if you believe that this editor has a bridge for sale …

Wow. George totally got caught.

The face he makes on camera tells you he KNOWS he got caught.

Trending

Careful. #HeadOnAPike and #TakeHerOut are trending today, we don’t want to give Gram-gram any ideas.

OH STOP IT, it’s just a joke.

Sorta.

Yup.

Clintonopolous is certainly just as easy to spell.

Heh.

Sadly it’s all too believable.

***

