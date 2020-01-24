It’s not every day you see someone on CNN actually criticize a Democrat, let alone their current ‘hero without a cape’, Adam Schiff. But for some reason, Alisyn Camerota seemed to almost go off script and criticize ol’ Schiff for Brains … before being yanked back to her script.

Watch closely as she ‘tables’ her own opinion and how quickly she switches gears:

You can almost see her physically react to something in her ear, like her producer.

It was very rare indeed.

And clearly unacceptable.

It was so very, very awkward.

You know CNN is really lost when telling the truth, which is what she was doing, is something that needs to be ‘tabled’ in order to push a certain narrative and agenda.

But you know, that orange man bad narrative ain’t gonna push itself.

***

