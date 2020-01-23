Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out swinging to defend Greta Thunberg … and ultimately only ended up making a fool of herself.

If you don’t have an economics degree like Greta, they’ll mock you for not having one. If you DO have one, as I do, they’ll claim it’s illegitimate. Haters gonna hate & deniers will deny. They will deny logic, science, and environmental consensus in order to protect oligarchy. https://t.co/6b0S40MQk2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2020

I have a Finance degree, so why should I listen to a child who doesn't give any real solutions? Greta doesn't even go after India or China? Why is that? Those countries have a helluva long way to go to fix their problems. — Jenny (@JCEdmund) January 23, 2020

And here is Thomas Sowell an Economist, Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University in Stanford, CA and has also written over 30 books. pic.twitter.com/bW9N6j9Hw9 — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 23, 2020

No, we mock you and Greta because you have no logic, or idea of science, or any common sense whatsoever. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) January 23, 2020

They don’t mock you for your degree. They mock you because you HAVE the degree, yet you’re still clueless. You’re welcome. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) January 23, 2020

No one – NO ONE – says your degree is "illegitimate"

But every one – EVERY ONE – says what you do with it is vapid & shallow bec you are trying to impose #socialism in USA, which won't happen

This is the universal reaction to everything you say: pic.twitter.com/iSmi7z6MBn — #LearnToCode (@LearnTo73637432) January 23, 2020

You majored in "international relations and economics," and you understand neither. Relax. — MearaJM 🇺🇸 (@MillennialOther) January 23, 2020

Or…to protect summer. Also, what does an "economics degree" have to do with anything? Greta is just one of billions of nobodies who doesn't understand differential equations. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) January 23, 2020

You coauthored a bill with Bernie about capping interest rates. Since he doesn't seem to understand how credit cards work, I think you can understand our skepticism of your ability to grasp larger economic issues. Hint: multiplying 27% by $500 is mind blowingly wrong. pic.twitter.com/1xmunPlKpl — Jack, The Zealous Listener (@listener_t) January 23, 2020

You deny science & logic every day AOC. There isn't now, nor has their ever been, environmental concensus. EARTH & its climate/atmosphere is a constantly changing & evolving entity. Let us know when it stops changing because THAT'S when we should become alarmed. 👍 — Snoop Bailey – text TRUMP to 88022 (@vol80) January 23, 2020

You're a college graduate lawmaker advocating and deferring to a teenage high school dropout on economic expertise and policies.

Folks only claim it's illegitimate because you so blatantly demonstrate a complete lack of understanding of high school economics. People are politely assuming you were never taught, instead of saying you're obviously not bright enough to understand the material. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) January 23, 2020

Both of you come from privilege while pretending to oppose the same. And we could fill a book with stupid and often alarmist things you’ve both already said at your age. — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) January 23, 2020

