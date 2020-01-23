While we’re all busy watching Democrats try and make their case that Trump somehow should be removed from office for Obstruction of Congress (ha ha ha ha) and Abuse of Power, there is still a good deal of investigating going on behind the scenes, specifically from Senate Finance Committee Chairman, Chuck Grassley.

Matt Walking broke down what has transpired with Grassley, the Department of Defense, and Stefan Halper.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a 6-page letter to the Defense Department yesterday, plus 4 attached exhibits totaling over 20 pages. The subject? Stefan Halper, who was being paid by DOD while he was spying on Trump campaign officials for the FBI. — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 23, 2020

Sounds like we need to learn more about Stefan Halper.

And what the Hell, where is the media?

OH, that’s right, worshiping at the altar of Adam Schiff.

Grassley opens the letter by blasting DOD for stonewalling and lying to him for 4 months about relevant documents. https://t.co/EyXfVWAZ0p pic.twitter.com/AgCn5x5dij — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 23, 2020

We’re seeing a pattern with these agencies.

Shady as hell: DOD paid Halper to work with Russia's former Deputy Foreign Minister, Vyacheslav Trubnikov, "a known Russian intelligence officer" named by Christopher Steele as a source in his now-debunked dossier. Did Halper use taxpayer money to target the Trump campaign? pic.twitter.com/pFcwgAaUhK — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 23, 2020

Which would mean we paid for this crap.

Infuriating, right?

Grassley points out that Halper's work for DOD was also being funded in part by "unknown third parties," & that Halper was paid by DOD for work he did not actually do. Obviously this raises a key question: was DOD paying Halper for a different, unmentioned purpose? pic.twitter.com/wl0cblaGg3 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 23, 2020

Unknown third parties?

Clinton Campaign?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Grassley raises questions about whether Stefan Halper's work for DOD at taxpayer expense was "influenced by foreign individuals or entities." Seems like a good question given Halper's collaboration with a known Russian intelligence officer. pic.twitter.com/0WGFzPuaVB — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 23, 2020

Ya’ think?

Yikes.

3 very key questions here. How compromised by foreign influence was Stefan Halper, and did DOD officials know about it? IF DOD knew Halper had a relationship with Russian intelligence, and IF DOD was paying Halper for a different, unmentioned purpose, maybe the 2 are related. pic.twitter.com/ocgMcVrogw — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 23, 2020

But you know, they need to impeach Trump over a phone call or something.

Have we mentioned lately how stupid everything is?

Mainstream Media is covering up this scandal because Halper is their long-term source.

READ THIS AND RETWEET https://t.co/dLip3Z95Yn — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) January 23, 2020

Oh, there’s the media.

Or not.

The swamp actually punished the Pentagon employee who stumbled upon the questionable payments to Halper. — Whit (@whitforreal) January 23, 2020

Adam Lovinger was that whistleblower. He was named, stripped of his clearance, and punished for outing Halper. John Kiriakou was another WB (CIA torture). For his actions, he faced Mueller's 12-man task force and was jailed for a year, then cleared. Yet Eric skates… Why? — Noel Cooke (@NoelCooke_) January 23, 2020

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

