Sounds like the Washington Post has their talking points for the Impeachment Trial all lined up, with the main point being, ‘Adam Schiff is SO dreamy. SOOOOO very dreamy.’

Excuse us, we just threw up in our mouths a little bit.

For example, this tweet from Greg Miller is ri-damn-diculous:

Adam Schiff might be the most underestimated politician California has produced. Many in GOP dismiss him as bland/partisan. But the way he has handled impeachment will leave a mark on history, exceeding nearly all contemporaries. — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) January 23, 2020

Are they watching the same Adam Schiff as the rest of us?

They can’t be.

No way.

WashPo "national security correspondent" thinks guy who lied to country for years — falsely claiming he had secret evidence of Trump's treasonous collusion with Russia — is just absolutely DREAMY. Which explains the coverage at the WashPost, of Russia hoax and impeachment &etc. https://t.co/lj8cHLugar — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 23, 2020

It IS the Washington Post, after all. Did you all see Jennifer Rubin gushing over Schiff? Sorry for that visual …

LOL, I've got a hundred bucks that says Schiff's career advancement is over after this farce. Wanna bet? — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) January 23, 2020

They really seem to be unaware of his constant lying. pic.twitter.com/pEvs1hs5zC — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) January 23, 2020

They’re aware, they just don’t care.

Parody tweet. — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) January 23, 2020

Sadly it’s not.

are you serious? the guy would not know the truth if it slapped him in the face. he lies about everything – not to mention the fact that he grates on the nerves. No Charisma, nothing likeable about him. — Pro-Life #MAGA (@Trump_Videos) January 23, 2020

He’s like an annoying Barney Fyfe without the laugh track.

No, Adam Schiff will be remembered as a partisan traitor to this nation. — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) January 23, 2020

Who? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We are treading so close to public masturbation here. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 23, 2020

MEEEP.

He literally makes stuff up. You’re a clown if you believe this. — Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 23, 2020

The same guy who said he had indisputable evidence that Trump colluded with Russia until Mueller said nope he didn’t? That lying sack of Schiff? — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) January 23, 2020

pic.twitter.com/qDdRaM1NvI — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) January 23, 2020

Skimming a few dozen of these replies at least explains why California is such a mess 🙄 — Russian Asset Lebowski (@davidspresley) January 23, 2020

Scary, ain’t it?

He’s a lying liar who lies. That is all he is. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) January 23, 2020

But he’s so dreamy!

Related:

Dude, you voted PRESENT: Justin Amash tries the ol’ ‘History will not be kind to Republicans’ thing and it does NOT go well