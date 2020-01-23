Jerry Nadler has been bragging about how he should be the one leading the impeachment against Trump since the day AFTER he was elected. If you remember, Mollie Hemingway was on a train with our favorite, angry, garden-gnome whose pants don’t fit, and everyone could hear him talking bout how HE should be the one to do it.

And yet he’s not.

Brit Hume was good enough to remind ol’ Jerry why that is (with an assist from Byron York):

Nadler with a reminder why Pelosi didn’t let him run the impeachment inquiry, preferring even the truth-challenged Adam Schiff. https://t.co/4lbsmNgegi — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 22, 2020

Sad, sad Jerry.

It must be tough when a guy who has been caught lying a number of times beats him out for the gig he’s been claiming should be his for four years now.

Four years.

That’s gotta sting.

The Democratic strategy seems to be to bore, insult and bully Republican Senators into submission. This will backfire. The prospect of Repub Sens voting for additional testimony and documents seems even more remote today after only four hours into this planned 24 hour snore fest. — Ted Davis (@tedsthetruth) January 22, 2020

Their strategy is to pretend they’ve got all of this evidence (that for whatever reason didn’t materialize when the ball was in their court) and now Republicans in the Senate are so scared of the truth that they’re denying said evidence. And their vapid base is eating it up.

Meanwhile, anyone who has been paying attention to this clown-show knows they’re full of crap.

Quite a team… — Scott Eccarius, MD (@ScottEccarius) January 22, 2020

The Laurel and Hardy of politics, and not in a good way.

To think we are seeing the best the Dems have got. — Troy Pallotto ♦️ 🇺🇸 🍦⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TroyPallotto) January 23, 2020

Dude, it ain’t pretty.

Absolutely unwatchable — Guy Potvin (@gipotvin_guy) January 22, 2020

Schiff’s self-important babbling truly is unwatchable.

I am actually happy those nitwits were chosen. — not important enough to impeach (@MarkMazman) January 22, 2020

They were CHOSEN.

That’s what makes this so hilarious.

