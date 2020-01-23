We have started to lose count of the number of shady things that look to have transpired during the Obama years. For being a ‘completely scandal-free administration,’ it sure looks like there were a lot of scandals taking place. This segment Laura Ingraham put together on the whistleblower, the Obama administration, and the Bidens’ Burisma connection is … wow.

Watch.

Watch @IngrahamAngle #ingrahamangle Whistleblower, meetings with Ukrainians and that Ken Vogel story. Using archived Obama visitor logs, they learned the WB checked in numerous Ukrainian officials into the WH. pic.twitter.com/YxHVSjtCan — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 23, 2020

She’s got a good point about the impeachment drama coming down to one person … the whistleblower (Laura’s dig at not naming the whistleblower is hilarious). All along, Schiff and other Democrats have tried very hard to protect this WB.

Things that make you go hrmmm.

#IngrahamAngle WB checked into Obama WH Ukrainian officials January 19, 2016 – the day Vogel claims there was a meeting on Burisma and Biden. Why wasn't the WB concerned with Biden overseeing Ukrainian policy – was it only troubling when Trump tried to get this investigated 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ia2QddG6ms — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 23, 2020

Could it be all of this Ukraine impeachment nonsense is an excuse and coverup for what was really going on? They’re trying to impeach Trump because he’s getting too close to the truth?

Why impeach Trump for trying to get to the bottom of what was happening with Biden? Especially since he isn’t even the Democrat nominee at this point so accusing the president of trying to get dirt on his ‘opponent’ is, well, stupid.

Then again, this whole thing is stupid so what do we know.

Watch @IngrahamAngle #IngrahamAngle @KimStrassel Amos Hochstein went to Biden himself@LeeSmithDC They buried this episode and it's not just bc Je Biden is running for president. There's something deeper. "It wasn't Joe Biden who named Joe Biden the point man on Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/4sImpm921X — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 23, 2020

So who named Joe Biden the point man on Ukraine?

We have a guess …

Watch the entire exclusive @IngrahamAngle investigation. Ingraham investigation: Emails expose what Obama admin knew about Bidens and Burisma.https://t.co/GHN9BhyA8q — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 23, 2020

If Ciaramella was the WB and was also complicit in bringing the Black Ledger to the US, then he participated in 2016 election interference and is covering his own role in it, with Schiff's assistance — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) January 23, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Why did the Obama White House host a meeting for Ukrainian officials where the Bidens and Burisma were discussed? Organized by the person many have pegged as the whistleblower no less! https://t.co/BWJaNXzbCL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 23, 2020

Wonder why they didn’t charge him with an actual crime? — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 23, 2020

That. ^

Because Democrats tried to change the outcome of an election to get Hillary elected so they could hide their criminal actions during the Obama administration. — Jack C Harley Jr (@metricharley) January 23, 2020

They never thought she’d lose.

