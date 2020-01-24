There’s a line in Star Trek VI that Bones says when Klingon Chang (Christopher Plummer) is babbling on in Shakespeare while attacking the Enterprise that this editor often thinks of when reading anything from Hillary Clinton on Twitter … he said, ‘I’d give real money if he’d shut up.’

Yes, this editor is a total nerd.

Seriously, it’s like Hillary doesn’t have any self-awareness whatsoever:

Hillary wouldn’t know integrity if it fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle.

 

Trending

 

 

The only bipartisan vote was AGAINST impeachment.

But we digress.

Yeah, how’s that whole being sued by Tulsi thing going, Gram-gram?

What she said.

***

Related:

She MAD! AOC lashing out at ‘haters’ for claiming her economic degree is illegitimate BACKFIRES in a glorious way

WOW: What Laura Ingraham laid out about the whistleblower, Obama admin, and the Bidens and Burisma is DAMNING (watch)

‘House Democrat managers are BOMBING’: Mark Levin has some bad news for the ‘nimrods in the Democratic Party-press’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonimpeachmentTrump