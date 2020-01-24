The only good thing to come out of Adam Schiff’s closing statement last night was that it eventually ended. We can only listen to ‘Democracy this, Constitution that, Trump bad this, believe us we’re totally not lying or trying to win a campaign that’ before even the most politically dedicated has to switch it off.

We will give the guy credit though, he one again talked a LOT without saying much of anything.

Watch.

"He obstructed us. He is trying to obstruct you. And he has violated the Constitution." House manager Adam Schiff argued that President Trump must be removed from office, speaking in his closing statement Thursday night during the Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/bGcRCsfO34 pic.twitter.com/YqB6nieg6U — CNN (@CNN) January 24, 2020

‘He obstructed us.’

That’s adorable. Notice Schiff leaves out the part where DEMOCRATS GAVE UP and didn’t bother to pursue anything through the courts.

‘He’s obstructing you.’

Oh brother.

This ridiculous, sanctimonious blather included a bit where ol’ Schiff for Brains repeatedly said, ‘Right matters,’ which inevitably inspired a tag on Twitter.

And as these things usually do for the Left, the tag has backfired.

If #RightMatters where was the outrage from the left when Obama genuflected and offered Russia “more flexibility” on missile defense systems? — Rated "G" (@TCC_Grouchy) January 24, 2020

It’s funny (and not funny ha-ha) being lectured by Democrats on a tag called #RightMatters. Especially when anyone with a brain in their head knows nothing about this impeachment sham has been ‘right’ from the get-go.

If #RightMatters, why isn't @RepAdamSchiff being charged for the exact same things he claims the @POTUS is guilty of? — Ord Lang Syne (@OrdyPackard) January 24, 2020

Remember when Adam fell for a prank because he was trying to get naked pictures of Trump? Good times.

What a truly sad day in America that we're praying that FOUR…let me repeat…FOUR Republican Senators out of 53 care enough about the Constitution, the rule of law and saving our beloved Democracy to believe that #RightMatters…. #Trump #ImpeachmentTrial — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 24, 2020

What a truly sad day when Democrats aren’t called out for abusing and exploiting a fundamental system for their own political gain.

Actually, sport, it's 4 republicans and 47 democrats that are letting this pathetic political charade continue. You shouldn't have the Constitution or democracy on your lips as you don't know what either are. #RightMatters https://t.co/2Ac0eX98Go — Ord Lang Syne (@OrdyPackard) January 24, 2020

Weakest, most partisan impeachment in HISTORY.

Democrats don’t speak for me. I speak for myself #RightMatters — Diane B (@dmb1031) January 24, 2020

Do we let the corrupt Democrats win or do we stand up to what matters #RightMatters pic.twitter.com/jlGdbTeMEw — Diane B (@dmb1031) January 24, 2020

Adam Schiff thinks that the American people can’t be trusted to elect who they want for President. Jerry Nadler says we need to impeach so Trump doesn’t win re-election. Neither of them speak for me. #RightMatters — Lizzy Lou Who ☃️ (@_wintergirl93) January 24, 2020

Watching a bunch of Leftists ‘tweet-chant’ his silly little #RightMatters talking point should scare the crap out of all of us.

Except the trial is the exact reason WHY Trump gets re-elected. — They Call me the Snowman, cooooomooooon! (@jsundi13) January 24, 2020

And that will be the ultimate backfire of all.

***

Related:

OOF! Kimberley Strassel knocks Chuck Schumer down a notch or FIVE by laying out how badly he’s ‘whiffed’ impeachment

Whoa, what was THAT?! CNN’s Alisyn Camerota criticizes Adam Schiff for just a MOMENT before awkwardly ‘tabling’ herself (watch)

Failed president wannabe says WHAT? Hillary Clinton attacking Senate Republicans’ integrity over impeachment goes SO wrong