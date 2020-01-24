Guess our friends in the traditional media are starting to see the writing on the wall in that House Democrats have failed to build any case that would remove Trump from office because BOY HOWDY, they are really working hard with their ‘anonymous sources’ to find new outrageous things to accuse the president of doing.

Currently #TakeHerOut and #HeadOnAPike are both trending.

We’re not even kidding.

All they had to do was not be insane …

In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump. A @POTUS confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators were warned: “vote against the president & your head will be on a pike.” Here's @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020

A POTUS confidant.

Sure.

Was that a janitor? Maybe a gnome on the WH lawn? They give no fact, no name, no proof and yet the Left is off and RUNNING, claiming Trump definitely threatened the senators’ LIVES if they voted to convict him.

You want to know what drives my apathy about impeachment? The fact that #HeadOnAPike is trending because this vague report has morphed into "Trump definitely threatened Sanators' lives" and so nothing matters anymore. https://t.co/EZLPrXWhnX — neontaster (@neontaster) January 24, 2020

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

They are melodramatic little things, aren’t they?

And speaking of melodramatic, look at this:

BREAKING – ‘Take her out’: recording appears to capture Trump at private dinner saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired https://t.co/4VtfuAwqjW — John Santucci (@Santucci) January 24, 2020

It ‘appears’. That’s a tell for, ‘We hope this is true and we can’t prove it BUT it will get everyone riled up so we’re going to push it anyway.’

Notice John here leaves out the context of the actual conversation though.

From the actual ARTICLE:

“Get rid of her!” is what the voice that appears to be President Trump’s is heard saying. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

Fire her.

He’s the president and gosh golly gee, he can choose his ambassadors.

Of course, they’re claiming this was a HIT JOB put out by Trump but HOLY CRAP …

Just when you think they can’t get any more insane and paranoid.

Ffs liberals, movies are not real life. 🙄#Takeherout — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 24, 2020

“Using common euphemisms that I heard in a movie once is impeachable.” #takeherout https://t.co/gAvlHOMrcc — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 24, 2020

Have we mentioned how stupid everything is because if not, everything is really stupid.

Just so you know.

***

