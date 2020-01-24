Guess our friends in the traditional media are starting to see the writing on the wall in that House Democrats have failed to build any case that would remove Trump from office because BOY HOWDY, they are really working hard with their ‘anonymous sources’ to find new outrageous things to accuse the president of doing.

Currently #TakeHerOut and #HeadOnAPike are both trending.

We’re not even kidding.

All they had to do was not be insane …

A POTUS confidant.

Sure.

Was that a janitor? Maybe a gnome on the WH lawn? They give no fact, no name, no proof and yet the Left is off and RUNNING, claiming Trump definitely threatened the senators’ LIVES if they voted to convict him.

Trending

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

They are melodramatic little things, aren’t they?

And speaking of melodramatic, look at this:

It ‘appears’. That’s a tell for, ‘We hope this is true and we can’t prove it BUT it will get everyone riled up so we’re going to push it anyway.’

Notice John here leaves out the context of the actual conversation though.

From the actual ARTICLE:

“Get rid of her!” is what the voice that appears to be President Trump’s is heard saying. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

Fire her.

He’s the president and gosh golly gee, he can choose his ambassadors.

Of course, they’re claiming this was a HIT JOB put out by Trump but HOLY CRAP …

Just when you think they can’t get any more insane and paranoid.

Have we mentioned how stupid everything is because if not, everything is really stupid.

Just so you know.

