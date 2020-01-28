As Twitchy readers know, Don Lemon, Rick Wilson, and some other guy who hasn’t trended made complete jackas*es of themselves on Saturday trashing Americans who support Trump … a segment that didn’t actually garner any attention until Monday when Trump himself shared it.

Interesting behavior from a network in serious need of viewers. https://t.co/TEgQzDgb5b — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 28, 2020

You’d think a network tanking in ratings would be more concerned about alienating possible viewers but NOPE.

From The Daily Caller:

Eighty seconds. That’s how long it took for a CNN panel to show just what they think of President Donald Trump’s supporters. CNN anchor Don Lemon, frequent CNN guest Rick Wilson and New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali (who is also a CNN contributor) rolled out nearly every possible stereotype about Republican voters in a segment that aired Saturday night but didn’t really catch the public’s attention until Monday.

Trump really should send them a thank you note for helping him get re-elected.

