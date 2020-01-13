OMG EVERYONE, RUN FOR YOUR LIVES! THERE WERE NOT ONE BUT TWO WARM DAYS IN JANUARY!!!

The horror!

Or, you know, the weather.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t waste any time conveniently pretending weather is climate change (even though climate change fanatics constantly tell us otherwise) to push her silly little agenda.

It hit ~70° in NY. In January. This weather at this time of year can be very risky for local farmers & families they serve. If certain crops germinate/flower prematurely & a freeze follows, crops could fail or drop in yield. When food supply drops, prices rise. #ClimateCrisis https://t.co/07cziYOAIj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2020

So support socialism and the Green New Deal to keep crops from dying and food costing more … or something.

Then she cited an article from the Washington Post.

She’ll have to forgive us if we can’t take that outlet or that article seriously.

It’s called weather, AOC. It changes … even during the season sometimes.

“It’s unseasonably warm, must be global warming. Give us all your money to fix it bc you can trust us. Think about how vast my experience as a waitress is. I must know what I’m talking about”. Can’t wait to see the “climate change” tweet when it’s -5 next week — Ted Crumpet (@Tcrumps) January 13, 2020

Or how panicked they were a year ago when it was ‘unseasonably cold’.

Whatever they can blame on climate change …

I thought global warming was different than "weather". — Renee Nal (@ReneeNal) January 13, 2020

Only when they’re arguing against it.

Silly.

Hey AOC, when you give up your air travel for Amtrak, come talk to us. We'd like to keep our cars, our houses, and our air travel, TYVM! — JerseyBoy057 (@JBoy057) January 13, 2020

This is the reason why her district should VOTE her OUT!!! — Manuela (@Manuela56549848) January 13, 2020

It felt nice to walk out my door to such weather. If this is the climate crisis you speak of, sign me up. — Louis D'Orlando (@monkeyDlouie421) January 13, 2020

BUT WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE, MAN.

Alexandria, I will support you to change this climate change — ashik (@ashik33652298) January 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

You guys control the weather so who are you trying to con? — Cliff Ballard (@Skully0011) January 13, 2020

Fanning the flames of hysteria for dollars and control. — NunyaBidness (@twolvesfanbuck) January 13, 2020

It is the Democrat way.

