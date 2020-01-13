If you were looking for more proof of just how awful the Obama administration’s Iran Nuclear Deal really was, look no further than this video AG shared from Ambassador Ron Dermer. Note, no wonder Ben Rhodes is losing his mind about Trump doing away with this … all of this coming out now makes his boss look even worse.

Watch.

I hadn’t seen this before. It’s probably the best and most direct explanation of why the Iran nuclear deal was awful that I have seen. Highly recommend everyone takes a few minutes to watch. https://t.co/WoGgkPOaxv — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2020

We knew the deal was bad but we didn’t know how bad …

Highlights: – Those most affected (Israel and Arab States) opposed the deal. – The deal allows Iran to simply "walk-in to the nuclear club" after delay period. – Iran could still legally advance their program during that delay period. – Iran kept ballistic missile program. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2020

Israel opposed it. Shocker, since Obama was such a good ally to them … oh wait.

The thing that really stands out is not only the fact Iran could simply walk back into the nuclear club but they could legally advance their program during the deal. So, what exactly did Obama think we were getting out of this deal? How did this in any way help America and her allies?

– Sanction relief, even more than handing over a hundred+ billion in frozen assets, fueled Iran's war machine throughout the Middle East. – Restoring sanctions turns a tailwind for Iran's efforts into a headwind. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2020

Sanction relief fueled the war machine. So, when Trump said Iran shot that passenger plane out of the sky with missiles Obama paid for … he may be right.

Can we just get Ben Rhodes to watch it? — Todd Rumbo (@tofrum) January 13, 2020

That was a pretty clear explanation. It seems like the Obama Admin was more focused on getting a deal than worrying about what was actually in the deal. — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) January 13, 2020

They were more concerned with the ‘win’ than they were with what the deal actually did.

And now that Trump has exposed what a rotten deal it really was they’re spinning.

