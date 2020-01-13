You ever get the feeling we are watching the Democrat Party implode right before our eyes? Losing in 2016 was only the beginning … since then we’ve watched them push a fake Russian collusion hoax which ended in a humiliating and embarrassing Mueller report, plus continuously screeching to impeach the guy several times before finally following through with articles of impeachment that include zero actual crimes.

Their impeachment was passed along party lines.

And will be thrown out in the Senate.

Nancy Pelosi sure seemed desperate to pretend otherwise on ‘This Week’ in her absolute train wreck of an interview.

The President has been impeached – and no amount of gamesmanship from Leader McConnell will erase that fact. #DefendOurDemocracy @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/SWPASPFqeB — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 12, 2020

Gamesmanship?

Huh? She’s the one who’s been sitting on her precious articles.

This is painful.

The only thing of any importance is when charges are followed by a conviction. These charges will be found without foundation and dismissed — baseless charges are irrelevant and should be ignored. — steveno (@steveno88) January 13, 2020

And it just got worse.

"All roads lead to Putin & sometimes I wonder about Mitch McConnell, too. What's he — why is he an accomplice to all of that? He has resisted resources …[for] our critical infrastructure of elections. …. So that's all of a piece with him."

Wow. @SpeakerPelosi on "This Week". — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 12, 2020

Did she just basically call McConnell a Russian asset?

Seriously.

But wait, there’s more – and HERE’S where it gets REALLY bad:

Pelosi dismisses protests in Iran against regime, "different reasons why people are in the street"https://t.co/weKuQ6fSlO pic.twitter.com/q9YwCUZrQ9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2020

What a horrible, horrible woman.

Obama supported the Regime

Trump supports the People

That’s why #NancyPelosiFakeNews — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 13, 2020

The Iranian people are in the streets demanding accountability from their government and many are praising America and Trump’s actions in removing their terroristic general who killed his own people. They are risking their very lives to get that message out to the world and Nancy has the gall to blow it off because it would mean giving Trump credit.

No wonder some Iranians have taken to Twitter and formed a hashtag calling her out:

Iranian people are angry about what Nancy Pelosi said recently in the interview with @ABC so WE've launched a hashtag against what she said. #NancyPelosiFakeNews https://t.co/4VTGAXlzOJ — 🤖Nariman (@NarimanGharib) January 13, 2020

Of course, Lefties are claiming this is only trending because … wait for it … RUSSIAN BOTS.

Isn't it suspicious that Trump is tweeting in Iranian and now Iranians are using #NancyPelosiFakeNews? These aren't Iranians but Russian bots — Jack (@Jack34953036) January 13, 2020

You’d think after this didn’t work for them over several years they’d figure out this talking point is just stupid.

And honestly, we’re seeing some very consistent anger from several Iranian accounts on this trend so yeah, we don’t buy the Russian bot excuse.

We Iranians are trying to send our message to democrats & anyone who stands up for the vicious regime of Iran either out of sheer ignorance or malice. We have no official media. Please help our voice to be heard. We are using this hashtag right now #NancyPelosiFakeNews — Daria Morgendorffer/ داریا مورگندورفر (@dariamrgn) January 13, 2020

Nancy Pelosi lobbies for the mullahs#NancyPelosiFakeNews — آ سِد محمد (@seyedmohammadww) January 13, 2020

🔴The Iranian people are being killed in the streets by the Islamic Republic, but Nancy Pelosi in the USA supports those who kill the Iranian people. Why?#NancyPelosiFakeNews https://t.co/gGCyoLYkYX — Mohammad Mozafari (@mohmd_mozafari) January 13, 2020

Nancy Pelosi defends the mullahs for financial gain and is against the Iranian people#NancyPelosiFakeNews — آ سِد محمد (@seyedmohammadww) January 13, 2020

It’s pretty brutal.

Watch this video to find out why racists like @SpeakerPelosi favor the mullahs' regime. Because they hate Iranians and wish them death, so they want to keep @khamenei_ir's dictatorship to kill more Iranians. #NancyPelosiFakenews pic.twitter.com/XC7RtqLnsn — SamanehP (@SamanehPary) January 13, 2020

Told ya’.

While the Iranian people are being killed by the mullahs in the protests, you are lying to the American people! The real people of Iran don't want the Democrats-backed terrorists. Shame on you for playing with the blood of Iranian people.

STOP #NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/FWKwuc9oOE — Farid Khalifi (@FaridMedia) January 13, 2020

. @SpeakerPelosi,these are Iranian students who chant :"mullahs must get lost"!Do you hear?They've felt the cruelty&mismanagement of islamic regime for their whole life&now cry for freedom&democracy.The Obama-legacy of tango-dancing with mullahs is gone! #NancyPelosiFakenews pic.twitter.com/JeL6eFM6XT — 🥈بامداد (@bamdad_azad) January 13, 2020

Nice interview, Nancy.

Trump says thanks.

