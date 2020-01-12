If there is anyone on Twitter right now who needs to stop tweeting about Iran (and maybe just in general) it’s creative writer and former Obama bro, Ben Rhodes. Sure, he is trying desperately to save face now that Trump’s actions have proven just how BAD the Iran Nuclear Deal really was while making the entire Obama administration look like terrorist enablers but enough is enough.

With the amount of abuse he’s taking every time he tweets you’d think the guy would take a hint.

Nope.

If we want to help the Iranian people we should start by lifting the travel ban. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 11, 2020

The travel ban that includes countries Obama selected.

Ben. Dude. Bruh. Take the hint.

The last time people attempted to travel out of Iran their plane was shot down by Iran. https://t.co/WTcEtVf48B — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) January 12, 2020

Oof.

Sure – let’s take advice from the person who tried to hand our sworn enemy a nuke on a silver platter. — Catturd (@catturd2) January 12, 2020

Why didnt you do anything to help Iranians? You just empowered the oppressive government. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) January 12, 2020

There's no ban in place keeping you from going on over there to sit on Khamenei's lap. Go on, make your title as his pet official. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 12, 2020

Do more listening, less speaking if nothing from your mouth will be anything but pro regime garbage, Ben.https://t.co/XjH6iKPi3k — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 12, 2020

Gosh, this isn’t going so hot for Ben … or for his boss.

How is the travel ban ‘hurting’ the Iranian people? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 12, 2020

I guess you also think it would be a good idea to give that terrorist regime more pallets of cash. I'm glad your ilk no longer holds power. — Drummer of Tedworth (@DrumrofTedworth) January 12, 2020

You lifted sanctions on Solemaini and let him run amok in Iran. Look how well that turned out. — dfinney (@dfinney16) January 12, 2020

This is the type of dullard thinking that came up with the idea that sending terrorist scumbags hundreds of billions of dollars was a good idea.https://t.co/PlCw65GCd5 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 12, 2020

I was thinking you being dumb was an act… Unfortunately, I think it comes naturally for you #YouAreDumb — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) January 12, 2020

Ben wants to chant "Death to America" in solidarity with them. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 12, 2020

Nobody cares what you think. — Keith🗿🗿🗿Burton (@bbeekk321) January 12, 2020

And Ben can’t STAND it.

