As Twitchy reported, The Babylon Bee had as many engagements as the top NY Times and CNN stories on Facebook over the past week.

The.

Past.

Week.

No wonder Donie O’Sullivan has his knickers all twisted up:

To put this in perspective, this is the same number of engagements the top NY Times and CNN stories on Facebook had over the past week. A lot of people sharing this "satirical" story on Facebook don't know it is satire. https://t.co/HnDjuqw2si — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 5, 2020

Or they do know it’s satire but the Left has been so damn awful about the #Soleimani killing that they’re sharing the story because it COULD be true. But since Doni works for CNN he just assumes people are too stupid to know the Bee is satire …

Having a disclaimer buried somewhere on your site that says it’s “satire” seems like a good way to get around a lot of the changes Facebook has made to reduce the spread of clickbait and misinformation. — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 5, 2020

Calling satire ‘clickbait and misinformation.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The data I pulled on Facebook engagements is from @BuzzSumo btw — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 5, 2020

Some of the comments left by Facebook users sharing the link: "1/2 flag for the death of an Iranian terrorist. Seriously?" "I wish this was a joke! Half of the left has gone full Anti-America, full terrorist supporter this week!" "I wish this was satire" — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 6, 2020

Donie, of course, leaves out the bazillion comments from people laughing their a*ses off at the story and the Democrats.

Convenient.

From last August: Satire or Deceit? Christian Humor Site Feuds With Snopes https://t.co/1eeGP27C07 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 6, 2020

Holy sh*t.

He did not bring Snopes up in this … did he?

DID HE REALLY DO THIS?

ROFL!!!!!!

Yup, this guy definitely works for CNN.

The only difference between Babylon Bee and CNN is that the Babylon Bee knows it’s a parody. https://t.co/NlaVVjXfgp — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 6, 2020

Nailed it.

Everyone knows it’s satire.

Everyone is laughing at the left. — Steph – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@steph93065) January 6, 2020

And apparently they’re also laughing at Doni.

Actually we do. We think it’s FUNNY so we share it with 200,000 of our closest friends. — I'm the Wildcard (@Naked_Once_More) January 6, 2020

You guys should definitely keep focusing your energy on Babylon Bee and people sharing a joke article is in no way a reflection of the garbage state of your profession. https://t.co/FuzhjfcpPg — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2020

Ouch.

I can't believe this thread isn't satire. https://t.co/CX3bcJcg9T — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 6, 2020

At this point Doni probably wishes it were.

