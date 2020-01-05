Well, The Babylon Bee really hit it out of the park with this one:

As of the writing of this post, the article has been shared over 500,000 times on Facebook, and counting. And this is problematic, to libs at least:

It’s also been shared almost 70,000 times on Twitter:

According to this CNN reporter, this is more social media engagement than the top articles from the NYT or CNN get in an entire week:

Oh, boo. Don’t be jealous!

