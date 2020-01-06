Slate may have written an article whining about how mean Ricky Gervais was at the Golden Globes but they’re not nearly as ‘triggered’ as the yahoos at Vox who took it upon themselves to write an article compiling a list of the times Ricky was offensive as a way to almost ‘tattle’ on him.

Because you know, they have to teach him a lesson for daring to speak out against Leftist Hollywood elites.

It’s a really strange article …

Vox has compiled a helpful list of Times Rickey Gervais Was Offensive, including, "Gervais has played with disabled identity in the past, not always positively"https://t.co/KtkkweBYE5 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 6, 2020

From Vox:

How can we be so sure? Here’s a selection of highlights from his previous comedy and performances, as well as other moments from his past history. He made a transphobic joke about Caitlyn Jenner, then couldn’t stop bringing it up and doubling down on it

OMG NOT A TRANSPHOBIC JOKE!

At the 2016 Golden Globes ceremony, Gervais’s opening monologue included a joke about Caitlyn Jenner that many viewers read as transphobic. After referring to her by her pre-transition name — i.e. deadnaming her, a major “don’t” if you’re trying to support the transgender communities — Gervais joked that while she’d become a role model to trans women everywhere, “she didn’t do a lot for women drivers.” The joke was a reminder that, in 2015, Jenner had been involved in a tragic four-car collision that left one person dead; Jenner bore no responsibility for the accident and was not charged and it’s likely audiences barely remembered the incident or understood Gervais’s point.

The whole article reads like a nag tattling on someone to another nag.

In other words, the most Vox of all Vox articles.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, Vox is gonna Vox.

In a room full of .01%-ers, how can you possibly punch down? Criticize their choice of $150K car? — Zombie Claude Rains (@ZombieClaudeR) January 6, 2020

Obviously written in one of those Vox safe spaces they set up…. — Pirate Gal 🏴‍☠️ LiLi Montana-Txt TRUMP to 88022 (@storyspinner) January 6, 2020

Vox is its own punchline. — Bill McLaughlin (@whydoIcare8) January 6, 2020

Such a petulant child @voxdotcom is. Just like a child tattled out by their wiser sibling… — RiskyBiz 🌮🍆 (@risqbiz) January 6, 2020

How to get offended: Step 1: Work for Vox — Chris Dolbow (@dolbow) January 6, 2020

We’re pretty sure that’s a requirement to work there.

[ Vox and Slate never disappoint ] — Ben Shapiro Quotes (@BenShapQuotes) January 6, 2020

They never disappoint in disappointing.

Wait, does that work?

Vox and Slate are both upset. Now THAT is winning. — Rob Ives (@Prosqtor74) January 6, 2020

It doesn’t take much to upset them but fair point.

