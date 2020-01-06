Cry harder, Slate.

Only a group of self-inflated, whiny, finger-pointing, crybabies would take issue with what Ricky Gervais said to Hollywood elites at the Golden Globes last night. He was honest. He was straightforward. And it looks like the truth hurt.

What a bunch of freakin’ babies.

Just how big a jerk was Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes? https://t.co/Eecz2Znl1F — Slate (@Slate) January 6, 2020

From Slate:

Going into the Golden Globes, the biggest question was not who will win the night’s biggest awards but how much of a jerk Ricky Gervais would be. Over the course of his four previous hosting gigs, Gervais has cultivated the reputation of a provocateur unafraid to challenge the rich and powerful, whether it be by taking aim at Mel Gibson’s anti-Semitism or Caitlyn Jenner’s transition (although he is sorry about that one time he made fun of Tim Allen’s movie career). On occasion, Gervais does genuinely speak truth to power, but much of the time he’s just, well, being kind of a dick.

BOO flippin’ HOO.

Ricky nailed it. Americans are tired of being lectured by their ‘betters’ in Hollywood.

Sorry, not sorry.

We're all thinking of you during this difficult time ❤️❤️❤️ — prop op (@ProperOpinion) January 6, 2020

Would someone get Slate some tissue? Thanks.

90% of the people in that room pic.twitter.com/nCc3oRwfK3 — MethBurrito (@methburritos) January 6, 2020

It had to be difficult watching The #GoldenGlobes from this position. pic.twitter.com/jQuvpdeHuF — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 6, 2020

Brilliant, wasn’t it?

@rickygervais was speaking truth to power. Don’t you pretend to like that… — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 6, 2020

Only when it’s a truth they agree with.

Thoughts and prayers in your trying time. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2020

It was the best monologue I’ve heard in forever. Your headline proves his point. But please, continue. — Velvet’s List (@TMIWITW) January 6, 2020

This could work?

Heh.

Real live image of slate "writers" right now: pic.twitter.com/iCclHcuDN6 — 🎃Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫 (@Autumn__Fox) January 6, 2020

Tone is changing in hopes of appealing to the independent voter. They need to soften up the Democratic Party persona from socialism/communism so maybe you'll believe that they care about you and the world. A little late for that. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) January 6, 2020

A little late indeed.

