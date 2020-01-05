As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Eric ‘farted on live television’ Swalwell was troubled by Trump’s approval of the airstrike that killed a murdering, POS terrorist.

The President must show Americans whatever specific intelligence he has to support his action; a legal justification for acting without proper congressional authorization for military force; & a strategic rationale w/ a concrete plan for dealing with its inevitable consequences. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 3, 2020

Poor Eric … he really thought he had something here too.

Dan Crenshaw was more than happy to come forward and explain to Eric why he was wrong.

On so many levels.

Ok, I’ll take this one: 1. They just attacked our Embassy

2. War Powers Resolution

3. Disrupt their systematic escalation of violence against us and ensure they know attacks will be met with consequences. Pretty simple. https://t.co/xfGLG3BIzO — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 5, 2020

We like to think Dan broke out the puppets and crayons so Eric would absolutely understand why his tweet was stupid.

Then again …

Dan may have words way too big for Eric. — Vox Libertatis™ن (@2lanterns) January 5, 2020

You may want to use smaller words when addressing @RepSwalwell Sir. Maybe draw him some pictures. Surely you understand that he's "special". — Jason Hanson 🇺🇸 (@jhansonlpn) January 5, 2020

They attacked our embassy was enough. New sheriff in town. That shit is now unacceptable. PERIOD!!!!!!! — John cooper (@Johncooper22) January 5, 2020

America is done apologizing to our enemies.

America is done bowing.

Swalwell is so completely in over his head on this. — Not Sure (@mr233) January 5, 2020

He’s in over his head over most things.

Dan, thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to school the freshman from CA @RepSwalwell on how govt works. ❤️ — Dani Grand (@danigrand100) January 5, 2020

Not simple enough for @RepSwalwell — American Snarker (@americansnarker) January 5, 2020

Yep, even an authoritarian intent on nuking non compliant citizens for not relinquishing their legal firearms should be able to grasp the consequences. Oh, wait… — Most Revered Curator of Media Malarkey (@rreactor) January 5, 2020

We’re not sure what’s worse for Eric, his fart heard ’round the world’ or his tweet bragging about nuking legal gun-owning Americans.

Maybe it’s just a tie and they’re both awful.

Yeah, that works.

Related:

Salon cites ‘major study’ that admits media is VERY liberal but totally NOT biased and OMG the stupid burns

WHAT in the absolute EFF?! Both AOC and Ilhan Omar defend Iran and accuse Trump of war crimes on Twitter and HELLO backfire

He’s dead Jim … DEAD! Luke Thompson’s thread slamming The Bulwark for giving John Ziegler a platform is STRAIGHT fire