As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Eric ‘farted on live television’ Swalwell was troubled by Trump’s approval of the airstrike that killed a murdering, POS terrorist.

Poor Eric … he really thought he had something here too.

Dan Crenshaw was more than happy to come forward and explain to Eric why he was wrong.

On so many levels.

We like to think Dan broke out the puppets and crayons so Eric would absolutely understand why his tweet was stupid.

Then again …

Trending

America is done apologizing to our enemies.

America is done bowing.

He’s in over his head over most things.

We’re not sure what’s worse for Eric, his fart heard ’round the world’ or his tweet bragging about nuking legal gun-owning Americans.

Maybe it’s just a tie and they’re both awful.

Yeah, that works.

 

Related:

Salon cites ‘major study’ that admits media is VERY liberal but totally NOT biased and OMG the stupid burns

WHAT in the absolute EFF?! Both AOC and Ilhan Omar defend Iran and accuse Trump of war crimes on Twitter and HELLO backfire

He’s dead Jim … DEAD! Luke Thompson’s thread slamming The Bulwark for giving John Ziegler a platform is STRAIGHT fire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dan CrenshawEric SwalwellIranTrump