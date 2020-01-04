Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell — the former brief presidential candidate who once reminded 2nd Amendment supporters criticizing his gun-grabbing proposals who would have control of the nuclear arsenal if he was in the White House — is troubled by President Trump’s approval of the airstrike that killed Iran’s Qassem Soleimani:

The U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani in Baghdad is a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region, and a departure from our longstanding foreign policy practices, undertaken without any congressional notice or approval. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 3, 2020

And like many other Dems, Swalwell’s mention of Soleimani being a very bad person was followed by a “BUT…”:

No American family will mourn Suleimani’s loss, but every family should be concerned this killing brings America closer to a war we must avoid. I was briefed Friday as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, but I still have many questions. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 3, 2020

Swalwell also has some demands for Trump:

The President must show Americans whatever specific intelligence he has to support his action; a legal justification for acting without proper congressional authorization for military force; & a strategic rationale w/ a concrete plan for dealing with its inevitable consequences. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 3, 2020

If Trump’s not careful the House Democrats might have to take rash action:

What are ya gonna do about it? IMPEACH HIM? Shut. The. Hell. Up. https://t.co/lHRMTi6DFW — cmdorsey⭐⭐⭐ #BENGHAZI (@cmdorsey) January 4, 2020

So basically, good luck with your “demands,” Rep. Swalwell:

If you don't think dead Americans are not enough justification to kill a terrorist–you should resign from congress. https://t.co/IxXqs4jhuL — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 4, 2020

"You'll get nothing and like it." https://t.co/j6xI71ZSrF — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 4, 2020

Soleimani on top of most dangerous terrorists list since 2005. — Capt. Bam Bam 🇺🇸 (@realCaptBamBam) January 4, 2020

No … he doesn't have to do any of that. Eric, Soleimani was killed in IRAQ, where Congress already authorized military action. Your argument is, well, dumb. 🙂 But that's par for the course for you. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 4, 2020

There might have been a way to get Swalwell to fully support the Soleimani strike:

Perhaps if we told Swalwell that he had a gun then he'd want to nuke him like he advocated for American citizens? — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) January 4, 2020

Swalwell sure has his “priorities.”

***

Related:

Flashback: Were congressional Dems (and the MSM) as alarmed when Obama was launching all these strikes in Iraq and Syria without congressional approval?