President Trump approving an airstrike that killed Iran’s Quds leader has caused many Democrats to be alarmed because he did so without congressional approval or consultation:

The Trump Admin has conducted strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an AUMF against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.

This action may well have brought our nation closer to another endless war, the kind of endless war he promised not to drag us into.

President Trump does not have the authority for a war with Iran.

After President Trump ordered the killing of the man many considered the second most powerful figure in Iran, some members of Congress are asking if it was legal https://t.co/GbhufuhTBh — CNN (@CNN) January 4, 2020

It has to be asked: Were they as concerned during the previous administration when this was happening?

Flashback 2015: “Obama launches 2,800 strikes on Iraq, Syria without congressional approval” https://t.co/0cDzGzwE34 HT @deneenborelli — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 4, 2020

From the Washington Times in April of 2015::

U.S. forces have now surpassed 2,800 strikes against targets in Iraq and Syria under President Obama’s war against the Islamic State, all as part of a conflict Congress has yet to specifically authorize — and amid worries lawmakers won’t ever act. Under intense pressure from Capitol Hill, Mr. Obama finally submitted a draft authorization for the use of military force against the Islamic State in February, but it’s since languished, caught in the stalemate between those who want tighter restrictions and those who want the president to have as free a hand as possible. Now analysts worry that inaction will set a dangerous precedent and leave Congress shorn of its warmaking powers.

People can’t recall the Dems (and the media for that matter) being quite as alarmed back then as they are now:

I guess we missed all the Democrats complaining about Obama needing congressional approval when he launched 2,800 strikes on Iraq and Syria. https://t.co/6fhhqhqkE0 https://t.co/6fhhqhqkE0 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 4, 2020

Obama never asked for permission but apparently that's okay. https://t.co/ccCTmJtUNP — Morg3n (@Morg3n_) January 4, 2020

“…an action of this gravity without involving Congress raises serious legal problems and is an affront to Congress…”

—Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) 1/3/19 FLASHBACK: Obama launches 2,800 strikes on Iraq, Syria without congressional approval https://t.co/NVrvl7iCpp#Hypocrisy — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 3, 2020

It’s the same old same old:

A Democrat president also has the benefit of an entirely lower level of scrutiny from the media, which always helps.