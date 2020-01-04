President Trump approving an airstrike that killed Iran’s Quds leader has caused many Democrats to be alarmed because he did so without congressional approval or consultation:
The Trump Admin has conducted strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an AUMF against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.
President Trump does not have the authority for a war with Iran.
This action may well have brought our nation closer to another endless war, the kind of endless war he promised not to drag us into.
Congress & the American people need answers from the Administration immediately pic.twitter.com/Yk26MdNLj2
