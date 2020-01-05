Trump was on Twitter basically calling Iran out and informing them ‘assertively’ that if they mess with the US there will be a price to pay.

Yes, Twitter.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

We suppose if the media actually covered Trump in an objective and fair way he wouldn’t have to rely on social media to get these sorts of things out to the public but since that’s not the case, here we are.

Like clockwork, enter ‘The Squad’ defending Iran … again.

Hey, at least they’re consistent, right?

This is a war crime. Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a “tough guy.” It does not make you “strategic.”

It makes you a monster. https://t.co/IjkNO8BD07 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2020

Tweets are WAR CRIMES.

Holy crap.

I heard you’re being redistricted. Goodbye and good riddance. You wouldn’t know a war crime if one happened right in front of your eyes. — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) January 5, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

But it’s okay when Soleimani does it, right? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 5, 2020

You were silent when 1,500 Iranians were murdered just for protesting the regime. Your mouth is bigger than your brain and you should use the former far less and the latter far more. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 5, 2020

Remember when you said the same thing when Obama killed Osama?? Neither do I. You're an absolute disgrace to our great country. Resign your citizenship and move to Venezuela. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 5, 2020

Venezuela is a beacon of socialism … you’d think she’d love it.

So we shouldn’t defend ourselves if Iran attacks us? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 5, 2020

It’s a war crime!

They’re trying to get Trump impeached, every little thing they can get their base to buy into helps. Even if they’re not true.

I’m so sorry for your loss. — I row crew, Zuck didn’t. (@Bonadski) January 5, 2020

Uhhhhh… where in that tweet does it say anything about killing families, women, or children??? You seriously need to settle the phuck down. Your histrionics and misrepresentations aren’t helping anything or anyone, you insufferable propagandist. — Not Mandie (@ImNotMandie) January 5, 2020

As Others have noted: “(you) know so little, about so much…blathering on…” (so very very true) — SeaGypsy (@seagypsy1957) January 5, 2020

Ilhan Omar jumped in as well:

The President of the United States is threatening to commit war crimes on Twitter. God help us all! #25thAmendment https://t.co/nYZSvpo8rG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 5, 2020

They must’ve gotten their talking points from the bigs.

People were dumb enough to elect these women.

Yes, God help us all.

My goodness. @IlhanMN's spin machine is really working overtime this weekend. No, Congresswoman, there are no threats of war crimes under any international laws. To see examples of war crimes, look through Iran's history the last four decades. There are several. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 5, 2020

BOOM.

We shouldn’t laugh at this one … but we did.

