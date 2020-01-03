Ben Shapiro wanted to get a couple of things straight when it comes to Democrats, Soleimani, and Iran. If his goal was to make them look even worse, he succeeded.

Just to get this straight, according to Democrats, giving the Iranian terror regime access to hundreds of billions of dollars with no restrictions on terror use or ballistic missile testing was good, and killing the terrorist responsible for hundreds of American deaths is bad. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 3, 2020

Giving bad guys lots of money and the freedom to do bad things was ok since Obama did it.

Killing bad guys who kill thousands of innocent people including American troops is bad since Trump did it.

Yup, sounds about right for the Democrats.

Pathetic, yes?

Liberal logic! — Jonathan Zukawski (@JZukawski) January 3, 2020

Now that’s an oxymoron if we ever saw one.

Democrats have a tenuous grasp of reality, at best. — Democracy Dies In Dankness (@ImagoDank) January 3, 2020

I’ll bet Democrats and the media are privately breathing a sigh of relief. Trump just gave them something new to focus on, so they don’t have to talk about weak impeachment articles for a while. — Sahk Pupette (@alyssasaridvaj) January 3, 2020

Fair point, except no matter how hard they try and spin it, Trump did something not only within his power, but something good and even justified.

You know this makes them nuts.

It’s like they *want* to lose the election — Dan Harwell (@danharwell) January 3, 2020

Due to Dem leadership asserting that America is terrible, they are coming to the conclusion that Americans are not more valuable than other human rights-violators. It’s the worst campaign move. — Rosemary Dewar (@Rlynnd1) January 3, 2020

To get Democrats on board with killing the terrorist Suleimani, Democrats would have to be told that Suleimani consistently refused to use a person's preferred pronoun. — CharlestonSC (@CharlestonSC294) January 3, 2020

Or that he hated abortion.

pic.twitter.com/APX6SB9cST — Damien shark 911 impossible physics (@damien_shark) January 3, 2020

Perfect.

Exactly and the money certainly hasn't been spent on the Iranian people. It was used to fund terrorism throughout the middle East. — DJ Trigger (@CB_HTID) January 3, 2020

But it’s ok with Democrats because Obama did it.

Duh.

