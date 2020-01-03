We suspected that when Rashida Tlaib tweeted about Soleimani’s death it would be a train wreck of epic proportions, and we were right. Like Ilhan Omar, she was quick to condemn America’s actions … when killing a terrorist.

A man who has killed thousands of innocent people including American soldiers, and she has the audacity to call Trump lawless?

We cannot stay silent as this lawless President recklessly moves us closer to yet another unnecessary war that puts innocent lives at risk at home & across the globe. Congress alone has the authority to declare war, & we must reclaim our responsibility & say no to war with Iran. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 3, 2020

Oh look, Rashida thinks she has authority over the president. That’s cute.

Sit down.

Big shock that @RashidaTlaib is on the side of the terrorists. — Unagi (@brownrobin64) January 3, 2020

We’re totally shocked.

Or not.

“Pen and a phone”… Ring any bells? — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant (@YesThatVCharles) January 3, 2020

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

No you can stay silent. Seriously, please stay silent. — Mel 🇺🇸 (@Imagecaptured) January 3, 2020

Yes, yes you can stay silent, Rashida. In fact, it would probably be much better for her (and other Democrats seemingly defending IRAN) if they just STFU for a while.

Sorry for your loss — Joe Diddy (@JoeDidonato5) January 3, 2020

How many Americans killed by Iran is acceptable to you? How many attacks on our embassies is acceptable to you? I know the numbers you’d accept are very high, just hoping you’d give us a number. — David (@DSmykal) January 3, 2020

Dont worry. Your pro-terrorist position has been noted. I'm sure Iran has a pallet of cash with your name on it. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) January 3, 2020

We impeached the MF … sorry for your loss. — Elizabeth l Maness (@ElizbethLManess) January 3, 2020

‘Nuff said.

