As Twitchy reported, Rose McGowan wrote a stupid tweet apologizing to Iran for America and begging them not to kill us, and then when she figured out her tweet was beyond stupid she tried to backpedal and claim she was just freaked out about going to war.

Neither tweet worked out well for her.

Interestingly enough, when she wrote, ‘Dear Iran’ in her first tweet it started a trend on Twitter filled with all sorts of insane and paranoid (and anti-American morons), which seems to have inspired another trend, ‘Dear Rose.’

Thinking Rose really needs to read these tweets from both Americans AND Iranians.

Dear Rose, I think you should know that most of us Iranians are happy that #Soleimani is dead. Not long ago, Iran’s government killed 1500 innocent Iranians for protesting. Iran’s government do NOT represent Iranian people. As much as i dislike him,Trump did the right thing. — PersianBuckeye (@BuckeyePersian) January 3, 2020

As much as he dislikes Trump, he did the right thing.

Hey, Lefties siding with an evil terrorist who killed thousands of innocent people (including American troops), this is how you do it. If you can’t accept this was a good thing because you hate Trump THAT much you might have a problem.

Dear Rose McGowan,

You can “escape” the USA, you treasonous psycho, by immediately moving to Iran. https://t.co/VbbujqDpa4 — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) January 3, 2020

Plenty of people are offering to pay for her plane ticket if she really wants out.

Dear Rose, you have no idea what you are talking about. Remember who the people were who backed you up when you came forward with your abuse account. Stop standing up for actual dictators who have murdered millions. Your hyperbole doesn’t help. Try wearing that outfit in Iran. https://t.co/pdJL8nZQdx — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 3, 2020

Yeah, the outfit she’s wearing in her Twitter avi would not go over well in ‘poor Iran’.

Dear Rose, move to your beloved Iran. After a few months, come back and tell us how your move was. With Love, USA Citizens https://t.co/cBZUDH1uMM — Manuel alarcon (@2balcaine) January 3, 2020

Dear Rose, this is what the people of Iran think. You haven't noticed they have been protesting their leadership? Maybe you should check with them before speaking. https://t.co/CBVYQ1xH1e — Sassy Scarlett (@Southrngirl77) January 3, 2020

Maybe take a hint from the people who had to live with the basta*d.

Just sayin’.

Dear Rose, Please take your medication at the prescribed intervals. You do not speak for 52% of Americans. You are disrespecting them by using the wrong flag. Not one American is being "held hostage by a terrorist regime" here. If you don't like America, you're free to leave — G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 3, 2020

Dear Rose McGowan, your tweet to Iran is ill-advised. You are picking sides against your own nation publicly. You realize Iran was wishing Death to America, right? Perhaps you would like to live there instead of here? — Scott Egan (@ScottyEgan) January 3, 2020

Oh yeah, forgot about the whole chanting, ‘Death to America’ thing.

That tweet was not smart, Rose.

Seriously.

Dear Rose, Delete your account. https://t.co/hSN7nkv9J0 — John O Gaunt (@Samson1176) January 3, 2020

There ya’ go.

Dear Rose,

WTH gives you the right to speak for me, my family, the guy next door, or anyone else, besides yourself and any other Hollyweirdos that think the world cares about their opinions. Please move there and see how happy you'll be. You can afford it. Traitor! #RoseMcGowan — FranceG (@FranGenaroNYC) January 3, 2020

Dear Iran, Rose is ignorant and stupid. Please, bring it. P.S. You suck(Iran and Rose) Dear Rose, do you know anyone that was working at the embassy or the compound that they attacked? Prolly not right?? So stfu or throw a uniform on! https://t.co/AZ2DapUL3U — Caleb Michael™ (@CantHoldMe24) January 3, 2020

Dear Rose, your "freak out" was an insult to our brave soldiers you say you care for. The same brave soldiers that fight for our FREEDOMS. One of which is the ability to leave this country if you don't like it here. Nobody is holding you hostage. — Kathy H. (@justwatchnstuff) January 3, 2020

This. Soleimani was responsible for killing thousands of innocents. The world is better off without him, and, Dear Rose, we owe him/Iran no apology. It's rashly doing this w/o a plan and endangering our allies that's the problem. https://t.co/iRY9p8OITr — Howard (@HowardA_Esq) January 3, 2020

Dear Rose, please move to Iran. https://t.co/mrnuw64WfN — Rebecca Veach (@rebecca_veach) January 3, 2020

Dear Rose – There are simply no words to adequately express your level of hubris and incompetence — UCFierce (@Poppa_Ghosts) January 3, 2020

Dear Rose, it is amazing how utterly clueless you are. — Sharon Knapik (@FreeStateYank) January 3, 2020

Dear #Rose, you speak only for yourself you uniformed deranged leftist. You are free to leave at your leisure. Please, feel free to take a trip to Tehran and see how long you can continue with your hysterics. — Life is Good. (@lnnrtz) January 3, 2020

If she was going for most unpopular Twitter account of 2020 so far, she succeeded. Wow.

Related:

Worst. Apology. EVER: Rose McGowan tries backpedaling on her repugnant ‘Dear Iran’ tweet and only makes things WORSE

‘Sorry about your BFF’: Ilhan Omar gets all big and bad after Soleimani death claiming she’ll stop Trump and it goes SO wrong

‘You do NOT apologize for ME’: Rose McGowen dragged like we’ve never seen dragged before for off-the-charts INSANE ‘Dear Iran’ tweet