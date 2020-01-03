Welp.

There are times when we as Twitchy editors come across tweets where we read them, shake our heads, and think, ‘We got nothin’.’

And this absolutely positively insane from Rose McGowan is one of those tweets.

We know what you’re thinking, it’s Rose McGowan, when is she not absolutely positively insane but THIS tweet addressed to Iran makes her other tweets seem almost sane.

Almost.

Look at this hot mess of crazy:

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Does she realize the guy we killed is responsible for hundreds if not thousands of deaths of innocent Americans? We’ve disrespected them?

And she apologizes for half this country?

NO.

Girl, sit down.

Delete your account. — Michael Coudrey 🇺🇸 (@MichaelCoudrey) January 3, 2020

Hey Rose, If Iran is so great, you should go hang out there in the EXACT OUTFIT you're wearing in your profile picture and let us all know how it goes. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 3, 2020

A well deserved ratio. I think this wins the dumbest tweet I have ever seen. Why don’t we put you on a plane to Iran so you can grovel to their President in person. Good luck. You’re a woman. So. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) January 3, 2020

Iraqis and Iranians are legitimately celebrating this man's death; and our American bluechecks are crying. It is amazing. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) January 3, 2020

Iran just slaughtered 1500 people in their own streets, Rose. If you think you're more oppressed than they are, hop on a plane and go find out. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 3, 2020

"We do not know how to escape." Easy. Just . . . leave. I can assure you, Charmed One, you will not be missed. — Ben Boychuk (@benboychuk) January 3, 2020

Are you on crack? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2020

What are you on. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 3, 2020

Under no circumstances do any of us humbly apologize — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 3, 2020

He was a terrorist… Are you serious right now? — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) January 3, 2020

Dear Rose, Please take your medication at the prescribed intervals. You do not speak for 52% of Americans. You are disrespecting them by using the wrong flag. Not one American is being "held hostage by a terrorist regime" here. If you don't like America, you're free to leave — G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 3, 2020

Seems she inspired a whole lot of horrible and stupid with ‘Dear Iran’ as well:

Dear Iran, we killed your precious leader, so how about you kill ours and let’s call it even. What’s that saying? Eye for an eye? Yeah let’s do that! pic.twitter.com/qnJxmeKQua — Brandon😇 (@bbrandonbrown22) January 3, 2020

Folks, they are completely unhinged.

Dear Iran

We are sorry that our president is a dumbass. pic.twitter.com/8qeH4cAdxr — Marlene (@ItsLene_NotLeen) January 3, 2020

Dear, Iran I hate to say that I hope I don't look silly, but I have no idea who America is — ya ya (@jaeemariah) January 3, 2020

Dear Iran, I know you're mad about Trump's airstrike on your general. The U.S had nothing to do with it! We tried to stop him but the GOP kisses his ass. If you retaliate, retaliate against Trump. Work with the international community to sanction Trump's hotels around the world. — Chance The Rapper ᶠᵃⁿᵖᵃᵍᵉ (@ChanceFrom79th) January 3, 2020

We try really hard not to call people morons but we’re getting close.

Dear Iran, America did not want this. Trump did this without congress approval. This is wrong. We didn’t want this and we didn’t want Trump. We impeached him. We want him removed from office pic.twitter.com/92KJ8lOBxb — Winter Wonderland (@tracychapmanfa1) January 3, 2020

Dear Iran The Mexicans are not apart of this so excuse as we head back over the wall. -love Mexicans — J.Moreno🍀 (@Qthunchoo) January 3, 2020

See what we mean?

Morons.

Oops, we said it.

Our bad.

