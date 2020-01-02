It sure seems like the FBI moved very quickly evolving their case into the Trump campaign in July of 2016. Almost like … oh we dunno … they expected they’d be doing it? *adjusts tinfoil* Catherine Herridge broke out her handy-dandy highlighter once again to show the dates and which aides they had singled out.

And her question to Durham is the cherry on top.

#FISA shows how quickly FBI case into Trump campaign aides evolved p50 July 28, 2016 intel from Australians, July 31 FBI case opened/p70 early August, FBI had already singled out 4 individuals appears to be Flynn, Manafort, Page, George P #Durham how early did those begin? pic.twitter.com/a9cK26973w — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 2, 2020

A few days, maybe a little over a week.

We’re certainly not experts but this seems sorta rushed, right? Almost like they were in a hurry.

Brennan & CIA started targeting Flynn when he revealed they had become corrupt and a political arm of the dnc & Obama administration in Aug 2015 NY Times interview. They had to discredit him because he knew how to expose them since he was head of the DIA 2012-2014 — Jeremy Cobb (@cobbycobb_UK) January 2, 2020

Oh look, Brennan’s name popped up again.

That’s so surprising.

Just kidding.

They Started when CIA Brennan started sending CHS to talk to Trump campaign members in 2015 — SGT FRIDAY Hateable Genius (@Knowita47918362) January 2, 2020

Brennan again.

It all happened quickly because the FISA warrants were desperately needed cover. Cover for an illegal spying operation that was already well underway. And had been underway for months or maybe more. — Lt. Col. Griddle (@JimmyGriddle) January 2, 2020

They had to find a way to make the spying legit.

Needed a pretext to justify spying in progress — Merican (@Merican777) January 2, 2020

The "tip" was manufactured to aid in starting the investigation, obviously. — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) January 2, 2020

Certainly looks strange.

Wow! Seems as if they already knew.

Still the best, the most trusted, and the most eloquent. Thank you @CBS_Herridge and Happy New Year! A busy one it will be. Pack your protein snacks. — Kim (@LoveLakeLifeKim) January 2, 2020

Too quickly to not be a coordinated plan to spy on Trump — johanna (@johannaihli) January 2, 2020

It all feels very, very coordinated.

Almost is if they were expecting the info they got from Australia. — fed-up not_takin_it (@fedup_patriot) January 2, 2020

*adjusts tinfoil hat again*

