It sure seems like the FBI moved very quickly evolving their case into the Trump campaign in July of 2016. Almost like … oh we dunno … they expected they’d be doing it? *adjusts tinfoil* Catherine Herridge broke out her handy-dandy highlighter once again to show the dates and which aides they had singled out.

And her question to Durham is the cherry on top.

A few days, maybe a little over a week.

We’re certainly not experts but this seems sorta rushed, right? Almost like they were in a hurry.

Oh look, Brennan’s name popped up again.

That’s so surprising.

Trending

Just kidding.

Brennan again.

They had to find a way to make the spying legit.

Certainly looks strange.

It all feels very, very coordinated.

*adjusts tinfoil hat again*

 

Related:

‘FAVORITE part of fake news culture’! Josh Holmes mocks media for promoting GOP dissidents as ‘leading voices’ in BRUTAL thread

‘YOU’RE terrifying’: USA Today out-HORRIBLES itself with op-ed vilifying armed parishioners from White Settlement Church shooting

‘Trump sent marines. Obama went to bed.’ Ted Cruz and other Conservatives DROP Joy Reid after she ‘roots for’ Trump’s Benghazi

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BarrDurhamFBIFISAFlynnManafortObamaPageRussiaspyingTrump