John Harwood has given us SO much fodder for Twitchy over the past few years, we really should send the guy some cookies.

What’s most interesting about Harwood is how the Left still pretends he’s some great ‘journalist’ rather than admit what he really is an activist pushing a narrative and an agenda.

Look at this nonsense …

top GOP strategist ⁦@stuartpstevens⁩ on GOP: “A party without a governing theory, higher purpose or moral direction is nothing more than a syndicate that exists only to advance itself. no coherent purpose other than acquisition/maintenance of power” https://t.co/ynGkCxqi6F — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 1, 2020

These people really really really love it when Republicans b*tch about their own party. Suddenly people they’ve been trashing and/or making fun of for years are heroes and great thinkers!

It’s hilarious.

My favorite part of the fake news culture (and one reason it will never, ever repair itself with conservatives) is the commitment to promoting aggrieved Republican dissidents and promenade them to the public as if they’re leading voices. 1/2 https://t.co/nYgi1h1OXa — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 1, 2020

Leading voices.

Isn’t that cute?

If you look at the most prominent news organizations, they fill their “conservative” quota by printing and airing people who have either never been in the game, or were so prominently run out that they’re forever angry at the movement that ran them over. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 1, 2020

They love pushing people like Max Boot, Jennifer Rubin, Tom Nichols … people who are so ‘upstanding’ they can’t deal with Trump or what the Republican Party has become.

Any prominent Republican who says something negative about their own party will spend two days responding to media inquiries about their point of view as if it’s somehow more profound than their opinion the other 99% of the time. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 1, 2020

The media will treat them as some sort of expert on the party, as long as they say hateful and bad things about the party.

Isn’t that convenient?

Consider than polls show 90%+ of Republicans support Trump but somehow every news outlet employs multiple never trump “conservatives” to offer “analysis”. Why? Their opinion represents fewer people than the Green Party. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 1, 2020

Because that narrative ain’t gonna push itself, Josh.

The chief strategist for the previous GOP presidential nominee is not a leading voice? Maybe this criticism is fair in a broad sense but it doesn’t apply to Stuart. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 1, 2020

Ummm …

2012 was eight years ago. In today’s environment he might as well be Woodrow Wilson. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 1, 2020

He also led a LOSING GOP campaign. That makes his views no more valuable than poo. — Not a bully… (@FrankFFurter) January 2, 2020

Does getting an opinion published in WaPo automatically elevate an unknown person to top political strategist? — Marilyn Osborn Coon (@Marilyn02531126) January 1, 2020

In the eyes of some, yes.

Imagine calling Stuart a “top strategist”? Just further proof he’s a “comic book version” of an objective journalist. — The Royal We (@duderolls) January 2, 2020

Do these 2 morons ever interview a member of the GOP that do NOT live in DC or NYC? Or are they just going to continue to CALL us “immoral & believers in the wrong things?” Things ONLY THEY believe in. THIS story is WHY #FlyOverCountry hates the press — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 1, 2020

They’re certainly not doing themselves any favors.

Related:

‘YOU’RE terrifying’: USA Today out-HORRIBLES itself with op-ed vilifying armed parishioners from White Settlement Church shooting

Don’t be DAVID: If you find yourself cheering Ayatollah Khamenei for trash-talking Trump (like David Klion did) you MIGHT be a DBAG

‘Trump sent marines. Obama went to bed.’ Ted Cruz and other Conservatives DROP Joy Reid after she ‘roots for’ Trump’s Benghazi