Remember the olden days when world leaders didn’t get on Twitter to talk smack? Admit it, when you see tweets like this from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei it’s a little surreal, right?

It all started with a tweet from Trump:

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

This is not a warning.

This is a threat.

Hell yeah.

On that note, it seems Khamenei wasn’t all that happy with Trump for tweeting that he was basically going to kick their a*ses if things ended badly for our US Embassy.

That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran.

1st: You can’t do anything.

2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you. https://t.co/hMGOEDwHuY — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 1, 2020

That guy …

And the irony of Khamenei claiming Trump has made other nations hate us. You know, the leader of a country that has been known to chant, ‘Death to America,’ is saying Trump is hateful.

Adorable.

Almost as adorable as David Klion cheering Khamenei on:

Drag him, king — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) January 1, 2020

*sigh*

Then he tweeted this:

I guess today I am obligated to clarify that I am not, in fact, a fan of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and that my Twitter reply to him urging him to “drag” our stupid president was meant ironically, in jest. My apologies to the zero people alive who sincerely believed otherwise. — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) January 1, 2020

Ok, it’s not his fault we’re all too stupid to know he’s not really being a douchebag.

Except he is being a douchebag.

Getting swarmed by MAGA trolls for the second time this week isn’t scary but the extent to which most of them seem ready for war with Iran is — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) January 1, 2020

This guy.

Maybe if he’d stop tweeting stupid stuff people would stop swarming him.

If you want people to stop dragging you for saying something stupid. Maybe just stop saying stupid things? https://t.co/JB4WBRKcJJ — Ord Lang Syne (@OrdyPackard) January 1, 2020

There ya’ go.

"I spoke foolishly, and now people are calling me out for it!" — cps (@ROMANREB) January 2, 2020

But it’s not his fault, we’re all just too stupid to get his sarcasm or something.

If this editor rolled her eyes any further back in her head she’d do permanent damage to herself.

He just killed 1500 of my Iranian compatriats David. Maybe keep your jest for those that are not fresh off demociding their people. — N. (@GeopolPishi) January 1, 2020

They even arrested grieving family and friends at the cemetery in addition to charging them for bullets and the return of their loved ones' bodies. David is disgusting. https://t.co/9IZx4t4hca — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 2, 2020

Not a great tweet, David.

I’m very very far from a MAGA person (I am very much in the #resist camp) but I think that the optics of some of these Tweets are remarkably bad. Perhaps take a step off your condescending high horse to start 2020? — (((Brandon Levey))) (@brandonalevey) January 1, 2020

Especially when you’re own peeps are calling you out.

I'm embarrassed for you AGAIN — MICK (@MICK03754680) January 1, 2020

Adolf Hitler could come back to life, say something mean to Trump, and blue check libs would take his side pic.twitter.com/oyQeL2OdbY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 1, 2020

It’s true.

Didn't Tom already do this? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 1, 2020

Tom Nichols …

They’re all so broken.

If anything happens with Iran liberals will take their side — Ron (@RonWahl) January 1, 2020

Sort of like how they laughed at Mitt Romney when he said Russia was our biggest threat.

Yup.

