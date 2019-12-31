C’mon people, you had to know we’d write one final Sean Spicier piece since it’s the end of 2019 … and the DECADE. Crazy, right? What’s even crazier is how long Sean Spicier has been fooling the Lefty masses into thinking he’s really Sean Spicer, although to be fair, he has done basically everything he can to inform them otherwise. No blue check AND if you bother to read his bio he flat-out says, ‘I’m not him.’

Which is why this is still so damn funny.

From his tweets on Biden’s stutter to Warren to Democratic strongholds to his being called an ‘insensitive human being,’ his timeline is a treasure trove of Twitchery.

As usual.

Hope you laugh as much as we did reading through these gems:

Sorry, I’ll start a hashtag pic.twitter.com/hYbrxgP6AH — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 21, 2019

There ya’ go. The Left’s favorite solution to a problem … a hashtag.

Was just about to ask you the same thing pic.twitter.com/y4SxzQn2Og — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 22, 2019

Wow, someone is very protective of Robert Deniro.

Heh.

Never forget the day I turned pro pic.twitter.com/aFtt5Pfq13 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 22, 2019

Yeah, Sean. Take THAT.

We can’t believe they still think he’s him.

Ok, that’s not true, we can totally believe they think he’s him. They’re such emotional little things.

Doesn’t say much for Steve Wagner either pic.twitter.com/ojXddko81L — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 23, 2019

The irony of someone telling a parody account they’re not the brightest tool in the shed …

Deniro’s not going to sleep with you pic.twitter.com/xOBGjgzFKm — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 23, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nobody told you to peep in my windows pic.twitter.com/zmljurXkeT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 24, 2019

True story.

Second to only a root canal pic.twitter.com/EzQoVCPRMe — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 24, 2019

Honest answer.

Hey man…us anchor babies should stick together pic.twitter.com/0OiIKTogfS — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 26, 2019

And we’re dead now.

Thanks, Sean.

Way overdue for another try then pic.twitter.com/vrANic4hUb — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 26, 2019

The New Yorker never fails to disappoint.

Such a giver.

Officially not invited to any party ever pic.twitter.com/BWVpIHiCYf — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 27, 2019

That’s right!

I never worked for Obama pic.twitter.com/PZyvuBO1rM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 27, 2019

That ‘Obama’ line never gets old.

Not our rules pic.twitter.com/1GQ2CD80Km — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 28, 2019

Them’s the rules, folks.

You wish…on both accounts pic.twitter.com/oYdTv0QSqG — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 28, 2019

He was fun on DWTS.

And sorry but Hilary lost.

She lost big time.

Made blackface great again pic.twitter.com/SBtHHaHqMd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 28, 2019

OUCH.

Only a Democrat could literally tell people how to put blackface on and then receive praise from WaPo not even a year later.

I’ll take that as a yes pic.twitter.com/8s6noQk3VN — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 29, 2019

TAKE THAT.

Sounds like I made the right choice pic.twitter.com/JQBDj0Q7tp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 29, 2019

Seriously, he did.

They try so hard.

SO hard.

Red meat mouthpiece reporting for duty, sir pic.twitter.com/qJ5gXJtdHb — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 30, 2019

Bet you say that to all the boys pic.twitter.com/5oqLStR3OX — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 31, 2019

Awwww.

Admittedly, my Farsi is a bit rusty pic.twitter.com/QGgivMC1i6 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 31, 2019

Sean still drives them NUTS.

God bless America.

Related:

Who they REALLY are –> Mindy Robinson tweets screenshots showing how the ‘loving, tolerant Left’ treats her and just WOW

Byron York SLAMS Joe Scarborough for being a hypocritical douche-canoe in piece comparing Trump to German fascism

‘You mean BRIBING them didn’t work?’ Ben Rhodes gets shut TF DOWN for attacking Trump’s foreign policy in Iran