C’mon people, you had to know we’d write one final Sean Spicier piece since it’s the end of 2019 … and the DECADE. Crazy, right? What’s even crazier is how long Sean Spicier has been fooling the Lefty masses into thinking he’s really Sean Spicer, although to be fair, he has done basically everything he can to inform them otherwise. No blue check AND if you bother to read his bio he flat-out says, ‘I’m not him.’
Which is why this is still so damn funny.
From his tweets on Biden’s stutter to Warren to Democratic strongholds to his being called an ‘insensitive human being,’ his timeline is a treasure trove of Twitchery.
As usual.
Hope you laugh as much as we did reading through these gems:
Sorry, I’ll start a hashtag pic.twitter.com/hYbrxgP6AH
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 21, 2019
There ya’ go. The Left’s favorite solution to a problem … a hashtag.
Was just about to ask you the same thing pic.twitter.com/y4SxzQn2Og
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 22, 2019
Wow, someone is very protective of Robert Deniro.
Heh.
Never forget the day I turned pro pic.twitter.com/aFtt5Pfq13
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 22, 2019
Yeah, Sean. Take THAT.
We can’t believe they still think he’s him.
Ok, that’s not true, we can totally believe they think he’s him. They’re such emotional little things.
Doesn’t say much for Steve Wagner either pic.twitter.com/ojXddko81L
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 23, 2019
The irony of someone telling a parody account they’re not the brightest tool in the shed …
Deniro’s not going to sleep with you pic.twitter.com/xOBGjgzFKm
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 23, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Nobody told you to peep in my windows pic.twitter.com/zmljurXkeT
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 24, 2019
True story.
Second to only a root canal pic.twitter.com/EzQoVCPRMe
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 24, 2019
Honest answer.
Hey man…us anchor babies should stick together pic.twitter.com/0OiIKTogfS
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 26, 2019
And we’re dead now.
Thanks, Sean.
Way overdue for another try then pic.twitter.com/vrANic4hUb
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 26, 2019
The New Yorker never fails to disappoint.
You are welcome! pic.twitter.com/4LZClXGHqt
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 26, 2019
Such a giver.
Officially not invited to any party ever pic.twitter.com/BWVpIHiCYf
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 27, 2019
That’s right!
I never worked for Obama pic.twitter.com/PZyvuBO1rM
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 27, 2019
That ‘Obama’ line never gets old.
Not our rules pic.twitter.com/1GQ2CD80Km
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 28, 2019
Them’s the rules, folks.
You wish…on both accounts pic.twitter.com/oYdTv0QSqG
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 28, 2019
He was fun on DWTS.
And sorry but Hilary lost.
She lost big time.
Made blackface great again pic.twitter.com/SBtHHaHqMd
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 28, 2019
OUCH.
Only a Democrat could literally tell people how to put blackface on and then receive praise from WaPo not even a year later.
I’ll take that as a yes pic.twitter.com/8s6noQk3VN
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 29, 2019
TAKE THAT.
Sounds like I made the right choice pic.twitter.com/JQBDj0Q7tp
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 29, 2019
Seriously, he did.
Maybe not pic.twitter.com/vhxe5O7yty
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 29, 2019
They try so hard.
SO hard.
Red meat mouthpiece reporting for duty, sir pic.twitter.com/qJ5gXJtdHb
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 30, 2019
Bet you say that to all the boys pic.twitter.com/5oqLStR3OX
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 31, 2019
Awwww.
Admittedly, my Farsi is a bit rusty pic.twitter.com/QGgivMC1i6
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 31, 2019
Poor Dick pic.twitter.com/HB7AE9TGUa
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 31, 2019
Sean still drives them NUTS.
God bless America.
