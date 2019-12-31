Ben Rhodes might wanna sit this one out, just sayin’.

This tweet right here … talk about a condescending, annoying, spot-on reminder of just how awful Obama and his lackeys really were.

Trump sanctions on Iran have done nothing to change Iranian behavior except make it worse. This is what happens when your foreign policy is based on Obama envy, domestic politics, Saudi interests, and magical right wing thinking. https://t.co/HDn0ywZnHu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 31, 2019

Ben.

Take SOOOOO many seats.

Obama envy? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude, on what planet?

You already tried bribing them to behave. Sit down. — RussiaGate Was 100% Fake SpyGate Is 100% Real (@drawandstrike) December 31, 2019

Gosh, you’d think billions of dollars would keep terrorists from being terrorists.

Oh, wait.

Maybe not.

Iran was very happy with your deal

They got to keep all their nuke infrastructure, finance terror—and you sent cash. — mallen (@mallen2010) December 31, 2019

But you know, Trump is super jelly of what Obama did.

Iran backed terrorist groups are using the money you sent them to attack American troops. GTFOH — Jay K (@JayKlos) December 31, 2019

Seriously.

Back to creative writing I see. Yes, flying pallets full of cash to the starving Mullahs which now helps to finance assaults on their own citizns and funds proxy efforts abroad was a pure stroke of genius on your part. — RabidPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) December 31, 2019

Ben must really think Americans are stupid.

Question do you believe that some of the pallets of cash that you dropped off with your boss bought weapons for the thugs that are outside our Embassy right now? Asking for a few million of my friends — Karla Lomiglio There WereNoRussians (@KLomiglio) December 31, 2019

Fair question, Ben.

Congratulations! The 1.6 billion in cash you sent Iran is finally showing results! — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) December 31, 2019

Way to go!

You absolute embarrassment of a human being. — Kron (@Kronykal) December 31, 2019

It could have been worse, he could have left pallets of cash on a runway and not tell anyone — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) December 31, 2019

You folks bribed them for silence. And you thought it would work. You also thought China would play fair on trade. You are a moron of the highest order. Fuck off. Enjoy your New Year’s Eve. — John Wright (@jww372) December 31, 2019

As you attack Trump’s foreign policy, Iranian militia members are — at this very moment — attacking American soldiers using the $1.7B cash you and Team Obama sent to Tehran. What a time to be self righteous. https://t.co/FUtg02WTwZ — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) December 31, 2019

In other words, Ben, sit down.

And shut it.

