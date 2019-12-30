It doesn’t seem possible that we’re still writing about Benghazi SO MANY years after the fact, but considering many Americans feel no real justice has been served we imagine we’ll continue to see it popping up. Especially when Hillary Clinton isn’t bright enough to wander back off into the woods …

Sharyl Attkisson dropped a new email from gram-gram that doesn’t exactly paint her in the best light.

Ahem.

READ: New Hillary Clinton email raises questions about Intel Community's Benghazi info https://t.co/0B1gpVtWo2 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 30, 2019

From Sharyl Attkisson:

The email from Sullivan to Clinton is dated September 29, 2012, eighteen days after the attacks. It refers to the controversy over Obama official Susan Rice, who had appeared on TV network Sunday talk shows presenting the incorrect talking points that blamed a “spontaneous” mob. Based on the email, it appears as though someone had asked, on Clinton’s behalf, to answer the accusation that “Susan” had “made things up.” It also seems to imply that Clinton knew “the real story” (the terrorist nature of the attacks) from the start– although she immediately blamed the anti-Muslim video in a meeting with victims’ family members.

Seems Hillary wanted a ‘clean’ record so she could run for president.

an Ambassador got killed and thrown under the bus because Hillary wanted a clean record to run in 2016. — super mario (@superma81301234) December 30, 2019

That’s kinda sorta what it looks like … yup.

The fact that "the IC gave very different info" and was "unanimous" about a spontaneous attack where security concerns went unanswered tells me that the IC was complicit in making up a story for a boss that needed something different than the truth. — Will Bishop (@freewillproject) December 30, 2019

Would it be rude to say we are very, very underwhelmed with our Intelligence Community at this point? Just sayin’.

Questions were already raised. — Deb (@auntdeb59) December 30, 2019

Ain’t that the truth.

You mean it wasn’t because of an internet video? 😳 — Joni Lovell (@jonilovell) December 30, 2019

RIGHT!? We were shocked to learn this as well. SHOCKED!

All the investigations in the world won’t do a thing when the investigators hide the real evidence and make up something else to fit their agenda. — Casey O’Connor (@CaseyOC75280160) December 30, 2019

And that’s the sad truth.

Related:

Their own WORST enemy: Prof. John Turley makes Nancy Pelosi look even MORE asinine for sitting on articles of impeachment

AKSHUALLY yes … Shannon Watts’ White Settlement shooting tweet has people wondering if she’s REALLY that dumb

Came to kick butt and chew gum, and he’s outta gum: Brit Hume drops Chuck Todd over his ‘fairy tale’ comment as only he can