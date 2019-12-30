Chuck Todd really stepped in it when he claimed voters wanted to be lied to and then went on to mock Christian beliefs as fairy tales. We suppose since the media is really a dumpster fire of horrible and stupid he didn’t think he could do much more damage but HOOboy, this was bad.

Brit Hume took the perfect ‘swing’ at Chuck over his thoughtless comments:

I wonder if Chuck Todd also thinks this is a “fairy tale.” https://t.co/ZxKIuywAEv — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 30, 2019

Brit didn’t hold back, not even a little.

I suspect Chuck Todd wouldn't much like his faith being called a "fairy tale". — El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) December 30, 2019

Aye. Or would @chucktodd have the guts to say, for ex., that #Muhammad's night trip to Jerusalem from Mecca was a "fairy tale?" Of course not. — The Occidental Jihadist (@Occidentaljihad) December 30, 2019

Of course not.

But Christians are fair game, ya’ know.

The only reason @chucktodd used this op-ed to illustrate his point is because like the rest of the msm he has disdain for Christians. And if Christians who are democrats don’t understand this then they deserve his hate — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) December 30, 2019

Great question. I wish someone would ask him. Maybe @jaketapper will. — B💥b Cook (@BobCook72) December 30, 2019

Wouldn’t count on that.

Maybe Feb. 19, Todd can ask the Democrats in the debate who believes in the "fairy tale" of the Bible. I would love to hear the answers. — Michael Buchanan (@voiceoflg) December 30, 2019

I wonder if Chuck Todd thinks. — S Graham. (@georgiapeach904) December 30, 2019

We see what she did here.

Well-played.

So, did Chuck Todd condemn Nancy Pelosi when she played her Catholic card? — CharlesMartel686-741AD (@Hammer4USA) December 30, 2019

Hey Chuck, Russian collusion…there's your fairy tale. — RookieUmpire (@RookieUmpire) December 30, 2019

He showed his true colors today…sad and volatile man — [email protected] (@travelgirlann) December 30, 2019

And that’s the truth.

