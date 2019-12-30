Chuck Todd really stepped in it when he claimed voters wanted to be lied to and then went on to mock Christian beliefs as fairy tales. We suppose since the media is really a dumpster fire of horrible and stupid he didn’t think he could do much more damage but HOOboy, this was bad.

Brit Hume took the perfect ‘swing’ at Chuck over his thoughtless comments:

Brit didn’t hold back, not even a little.

Trending

Of course not.

But Christians are fair game, ya’ know.

Wouldn’t count on that.

We see what she did here.

Well-played.

And that’s the truth.

 

Related:

LOL-OUCH! When even Soledad O’Brien is calling Brian Stelter out you KNOW he tweeted something impressively stupid

‘Second DUMBEST guy in media business’: Dan Bongino uses Chuck Todd to make Brian Stelter look even WORSE and it’s perfect

OOF! Nancy Pelosi trips over her own caucus refusing to pass resolution condemning anti-Semitism in Monsey stabbing tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeChristianitychuck toddFairy Tale