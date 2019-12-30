We’re not sure who this slam from Dan Bongino hurt more, Chuck Todd or Brian Stelter. Ultimately it hits them both, but considering how ridiculous Chuck was this past weekend when he went out of his way to claim voters want to be lied to, we’re thinking this hit Tater a teensy bit harder.

Either way we laughed.

A lot.

Chuck Todd providing conclusive proof that he’s the second dumbest guy in the media business, only slightly trailing the hapless Brian Stelter. 👇🏻 https://t.co/VoLCEhrdpy — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 29, 2019

Only slightly trailing Brian.

Accurate, and funny AF.

Most of the voters who want to be lied to are followers of Bernie and Elizabeth who keep telling them socialism works and they can have a bunch of free stuff paid for by other people. Bet Chuck Todd didn’t bring that up on his program. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) December 29, 2019

They really believe the free stuff Warren and Bernie keep promising them is REALLY FREE.

Hilarious.

Chuck Todd believes Hillary would have been a fine President.

THAT is the greatest fairy tale of all! — Ed Roberts (@EdRober12902007) December 30, 2019

Chuck Todd hasn't the slightest idea what his job entails. — Paul Scalice (@PaulScalice) December 29, 2019

You lost me at "Chuck Todd" — B in the Patch (@BJDeek) December 29, 2019

Ha!

With joey Scarborough not too far behind — edward (@edward1342) December 29, 2019

Joe is easily in the top 5.

Fredo definitely belongs in the top 3 — Sandi (@Sandi82322694) December 29, 2019

HE'S GAINING ON THE LEADER!!!!! — JAK 🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 (@chryslerguy01) December 29, 2019

Good point. Brian better up his game if he wants to continue being the dumbest guy in media.

So who’s going to tell Chucky Todd the truth? #TrumpLandslide2020 — Susie Davis (@szqdavis) December 30, 2019

Thinkin’ Dan just did.

Related:

OOF! Nancy Pelosi trips over her own caucus refusing to pass resolution condemning anti-Semitism in Monsey stabbing tweet

NOT complicated: NBC News fact-checker Erin Biba deletes ACCOUNT after claiming Jew stabbings in Monsey ‘complicated’

‘Is this a JOKE?!’ Andrew Cuomo’s statement on stabbing in Rabbi’s Monsey home during Hanukkah celebration goes SO wrong