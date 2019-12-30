Remember when Democrats refused to vote for a resolution condemning anti-Semitism?

Because we do.

Seems Nancy Pelosi doesn’t …

Heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the stabbing in Monsey and the many recent anti-Semitic attacks in the NY metro area, especially during this holiday season. We must condemn and confront anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry and hate wherever & whenever we see them. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 29, 2019

Where’s her tweet apologizing for Democrats not doing MORE to stop anti-Semitism? Where’s her tweet admitting reps like Ilhan Omar should have suffered consequences for their anti-Semitic words?

It’s hard for us to take her all that seriously about most things, but especially here.

Seems like a good time to remind everybody that Nancy couldn’t get her caucus to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism. https://t.co/kHjxDBa9nw — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 29, 2019

Think Nancy forgot?

Or did she just hope WE did?

The myth of Nancy Pelosi as a highly effective leader does not withstand scrutiny. I agree that she’s smart and shrewd. But effective? No. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 29, 2019

Ah, yes. Recall that Nanny P's excuse was that Omar just has "a different experience in the use of words." — MearaJM 🇺🇸 (@MillennialOther) December 29, 2019

THAT’S right. Nancy claimed Omar was too stupid to understand how hurtful and hateful her words were.

They literally booed God at their convention. — Healthy Skeptic (@iwontbelieveyou) December 29, 2019

Oh yeah, there’s that too.

She's good at the "just words" thing. — Geoff B (@geoffb5) December 29, 2019

We wouldn’t say she’s good at it, but it does seem to be what she does best.

You had the opportunity to directly confront it in your House but you wimped out and failed to address her directly, @SpeakerPelosi — cathy church (@ChurchCathy) December 29, 2019

“We must condemn……all forms of hate…..“…. Impeaching innocent President without a shred of evidence is a hatred to me. — Setsuko Germanaro (@SetsukoGermana1) December 29, 2019

But orange man bad, dude.

Bet she regrets that now. — John Detton (@JohnDetton) December 29, 2019

Eh … probably not.

Just another day in the life of a career politician.

