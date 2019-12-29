Someone really needs to tell Governor Andrew Cuomo that actions speak far louder than words.

His statement about the stabbing of five innocent Jews during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY is ALMOST as bad as the lame tweet AG Letitia James sent out about how deeply concerned she was.

Hey, at least he was horrified … right?

I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight. We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law. NY stands with the Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/JILUoFXJc9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 29, 2019

Zero-tolerance. We’re not entirely sure ol’ Andy knows what that means.

Zero tolerance and Zero action to prevent future attacks — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) December 29, 2019

There ya’ go.

Cuomo’s response to hate crimes: bail reform. Total failure. — Rachel Bledi (@RachelBledi) December 29, 2019

But they stand with the Jewish community and stuff! Both Andrew and Letitia say so.

Congratulations on fostering a city where anti-Semitic attacks have become commonplace. No one believes your b.s. anymore. — American Occidentalist (@AmericanOccidnt) December 29, 2019

Nope.

Not one bit.

Knife control, right? — Lorem Ipsum (@estate_fifth) December 29, 2019

That’ll stop it! Machete control.

Fullest extent of the law in NY? Is this meant to be a joke? — El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) December 29, 2019

One might think so.

Thanks for your new bail reform law, we feel much safer now… pic.twitter.com/WgGjhsIdGl — B.G. (@RealMentch) December 29, 2019

Oof.

Thanks to your bail reform laws, there are going to be many, many more of these attacks. You have destroyed New York. — Katie McFadden (@_KatieMcFadden_) December 29, 2019

It’s what Democrats do.

Destroy.

fullest extent of the law = "catch'n release" — Agentsmith212 (@Agentsmith212) December 29, 2019

Suspect accused of attacking Jewish women released without bail https://t.co/jTZKDaVjFO pic.twitter.com/L6LtyUj9UI — New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2019

But sure, Andrew stands with the Jewish community.

WTG, Gov. Cuomo.

Related:

AG Letitia James called OUT for do-nothing tweet after 5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY

Sad TROMBONE: Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes eats a WHOLE lotta crow for dismissing Nunes’ FISA process concerns (sorta)

Dude, so EDGY! Voice actor attempts trolling Catholics on Christmas Day and man, we just feel sorry for him now