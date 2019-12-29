Someone really needs to tell Governor Andrew Cuomo that actions speak far louder than words.
His statement about the stabbing of five innocent Jews during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY is ALMOST as bad as the lame tweet AG Letitia James sent out about how deeply concerned she was.
Hey, at least he was horrified … right?
I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight.
We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
NY stands with the Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/JILUoFXJc9
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 29, 2019
Zero-tolerance. We’re not entirely sure ol’ Andy knows what that means.
Zero tolerance and Zero action to prevent future attacks
— Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) December 29, 2019
There ya’ go.
Cuomo’s response to hate crimes: bail reform. Total failure.
— Rachel Bledi (@RachelBledi) December 29, 2019
But they stand with the Jewish community and stuff! Both Andrew and Letitia say so.
Congratulations on fostering a city where anti-Semitic attacks have become commonplace.
No one believes your b.s. anymore.
— American Occidentalist (@AmericanOccidnt) December 29, 2019
Nope.
Not one bit.
Knife control, right?
— Lorem Ipsum (@estate_fifth) December 29, 2019
That’ll stop it! Machete control.
Fullest extent of the law in NY? Is this meant to be a joke?
— El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) December 29, 2019
One might think so.
Thanks for your new bail reform law, we feel much safer now… pic.twitter.com/WgGjhsIdGl
— B.G. (@RealMentch) December 29, 2019
Oof.
Thanks to your bail reform laws, there are going to be many, many more of these attacks. You have destroyed New York.
— Katie McFadden (@_KatieMcFadden_) December 29, 2019
It’s what Democrats do.
Destroy.
fullest extent of the law = "catch'n release"
— Agentsmith212 (@Agentsmith212) December 29, 2019
Suspect accused of attacking Jewish women released without bail https://t.co/jTZKDaVjFO pic.twitter.com/L6LtyUj9UI
— New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2019
But sure, Andrew stands with the Jewish community.
WTG, Gov. Cuomo.
