Someone really needs to tell Governor Andrew Cuomo that actions speak far louder than words.

His statement about the stabbing of five innocent Jews during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY is ALMOST as bad as the lame tweet AG Letitia James sent out about how deeply concerned she was.

Hey, at least he was horrified … right?

Zero-tolerance. We’re not entirely sure ol’ Andy knows what that means.

There ya’ go.

But they stand with the Jewish community and stuff! Both Andrew and Letitia say so.

Nope.

Not one bit.

That’ll stop it! Machete control.

One might think so.

Oof.

It’s what Democrats do.

Destroy.

But sure, Andrew stands with the Jewish community.

WTG, Gov. Cuomo.

 

