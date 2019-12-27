Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes had to admit Devin Nunes was right to be concerned about the FISA process … you know this probably ‘hurt’ him to write.

Wittes' baby cannon has been replaced with a sad trombone. https://t.co/2t29ENAjLP pic.twitter.com/eebGoOnL9X — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 27, 2019

Sorta.

He still seems awfully cranky that Nunes is feeling somewhat vindicated after spending so much time being trashed and laughed at about his concerns. How dare he?! Doesn’t Nunes know ORANGE MAN BAD?!

The nerve.

Wish @benjaminwittes, et al, could state unequivocally — “Hey, was wrong to trash @DevinNunes; memo worthy reflection of then-yet-to-be-released IG report.” But no one truly apologizes anymore, Chuck. There are simply *degrees* of mea culpas that avoid full blame acceptance. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) December 27, 2019

True story.

Many, many, many people in politics and in the media owe Nunes an apology, and we’re not seeing them go out of their way to extend him one. So that Wittes wrote even this much about how he was too dismissive is somewhat significant.

“Nunes was right but he’s still wrong”. — Magoo Actual 🇺🇸 (@MagooActual) December 27, 2019

That’s how it came off to us as well.

Heh.

Dr. Tick Tock Von Boom Boom keeps spinning his little cannon but every time it goes off in his face.

Pretty sad when someone who thinks their so educated can’t figure out what millions of us have know for a long time & still can’t figure out there was a coup.

Dig in deeper Sport! — Joe Friday (@InsurancePlanX) December 27, 2019

We FORGOT about his nickname. Thinking it came from Mollie Hemingway …

For all you youngsters out there. Never let emotions get in the way of facts. You will be made to look stupid every single time. — The ghost of John Deere 🔸 (@FarmIllinois) December 27, 2019

He goes on to say the document should still be taken seriously. Right. — Farmer Joe (@phauxpharmer) December 27, 2019

Hilarious, right?

And not hilarious ‘haha,’ more hilarious ‘pathetic.’

