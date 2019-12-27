Kimberley Strassel is onto Nancy Pelosi.

Why are Democrats pretending they want a Senate trial at all? They know it will not go well for them, and when it’s tossed out Trump will not only be relentless on Twitter, but he will use it for his campaign all but nuking whatever is left of their presidential dreams.

It makes far more sense for them to draw this out and keep it ‘rolling’ …

Who says Pelosi even wants a Senate trial? Far better for Democrats to keep impeachment rolling? https://t.co/YC1NdCpa6h — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 27, 2019

From the Wall Street Journal:

Mrs. Pelosi has understood from the start that the inevitable outcome was acquittal. There won’t be 20 Republican votes to remove Mr. Trump from office. So why hasten the president’s vindication? If the goal of this exercise all along was to damage Mr. Trump’s prospects for re-election, why wouldn’t Democrats want to hold an unconsummated impeachment over his head for as long as politically possible? Think of it as “rolling” impeachment. Every day the Senate doesn’t hold a trial, Mrs. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are free to argue that the process is rigged. They are already claiming that the Senate’s Republican “jurors” have abandoned impartiality, are actively working with Mr. Trump to cover up his crimes, and are afraid to hold a trial.

She continued:

Senate Republicans should schedule a trial immediately. Mr. McConnell has a majority to set the rules, and he has history, the Constitution and fairness on his side. Republicans also have a duty to spare the nation from the damaging precedent Mrs. Pelosi is setting. They can end the farce of endless, rolling, partisan impeachment.

LET’S DO THIS!

Except it’s helping Trump and hurting Dems. — Melanie Hathorne (@MariahTamaya) December 27, 2019

All of this has.

She doesn't want this to end

She doesn't want this exposed.

Right now, they believe they have a win. They scored and now they have to kick-off to the other team. She doesn't want to do that. She'd rather wait the clock out. — Archer Bowman (@ArcherBM) December 27, 2019

Drip, drip, drip… The Mueller Investigation effectively drizzled and dripped through the 2018 elections and won the House. Pelosi water tortures #Election2020 for voter suppression & election tampering.#impeachmenthttps://t.co/b4IfRud3mq — Jef Brads (@JefBrads) December 27, 2019

Just because Dems don't like him at their DC Party. Time to grow up, Nancy~ — JC Allen (@jc6594) December 27, 2019

Past time for them to grow up.

This is all about not wanting to expose the coordination between Schiff and the WB. She also may want to use it as a distraction once Durham starts handing out indictments. — Just A Dad (@RickFrancis71) December 27, 2019

I never believed they wanted a trial because they risk too much exposure. I thought she would secretly have red state Dems vote against it to save their seats. I can’t believe she thinks this is a winning strategy. They rushed because of “national security”. It’s all evil BS. — Brenda ✝️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CBiggerPic) December 27, 2019

What she’s doing is bad for the country. — Diana C (@boxerbuddy4) December 27, 2019

And THAT’S the real issue here.

Not that Democrats seem to care.

