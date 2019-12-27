Do you guys remember seeing this tidbit from Fiona Hill’s testimony in the media? Because gosh, we don’t.

Fiona Hill herself testified the Steele dossier ‘very likely’ contained Russian disinformation.

Whoda thunk it? OH, THAT’S RIGHT, most of us.

Byron York pulled this from Margaret Hoover’s, Firing Line:

Fiona Hill testified Steele dossier 'very likely' contained Russian disinformation; Steele got 'played' by Russians. Adam Schiff doubts it; doesn't fit preferred narrative. From @FiringLineShow https://t.co/bBqwxlNgxo pic.twitter.com/4RhUtz06ms — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 26, 2019

Schiff is lucky media largely ignored this …

Steele got played.

We know Schiff got played, more than once. Wonder if he’s gotten those naked pics of Trump yet?

HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

Imagine if the Steele dossier had been covered as such from the beginning, that it was possibly Russian disinfo meant to damage Trump. We might be at such a better place right now. The media have been the greatest assets the Russians could have ever hoped for. — Sam Marlow (@SamMarlow79) December 26, 2019

It was more important to the media that Trump ultimately be removed from office; let’s not pretend they were actually covering the Steele dossier to inform the masses. In a time when media were unbiased perhaps but now? Psh.

There’s your collusion.

IMPEACH!

Seriously, WHO didn’t think this was ALL made up? — Almost Normal (@93A4Jules) December 27, 2019

It all seemed pretty damn silly but then again it’s Democrats and the media we’re talking about.

So … yeah.

Schiff should be removed. He [knowingly] and continuously deceives the American public. — I just said that ✨ (@Aeryndynamic) December 26, 2019

We’re not holding our breath that any of these people will actually have any consequences for any of this.

More BullSchiff! — Bubba Loveland (@Bubba9106) December 26, 2019

And that will never get old.

Related:

Some next-level BULLS**T! Lefty’s claim Trump has only appointed racist, WHITE MALE JUDGES easily (and painfully) debunked

‘Misleading and dishonest pattern’: Brit Hume shares WaPo piece (yes, WAPO!) that takes Rachel Maddow APART (and damn)