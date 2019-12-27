This is what a lie looks like, folks.

A lie being spread by thousands and thousands of people on Twitter which will absolutely show up in debates near and far as we approach the election. You will see folks on the Left absolutely SWEAR Trump has only appointed white, racist dudes …

Perhaps this person really didn’t know better, but to us, it looks like a deliberate attempt at misinforming and scaring people into thinking Trump is appointing racist judges.

Take a look at this crap.

Trump has appointed 200 life time tenured judges many unqualified not one Black or Hispanic Not one pro choice Not one pro LBGT Some opposed to Brown vs. Board of Eductaion If you are a minority in America Pay attention This is deliberate and cannot be reversed. — Roadrunner (@BeeepBeeep33) December 26, 2019

A simple Google proves this is some next-level BULLS**T.

Lying is so cool. I could go on, but you’re a waste of time pic.twitter.com/lE46xjLzqv — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 27, 2019

Look at all of those evil white men.

Oh, wait.

Openly gay Filipino-American appointed by Trump pic.twitter.com/mFy5BfrmjX — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 27, 2019

Not an openly gay Filipino-American! SO RACIST!

To add insult to injury, starts complaining about "social media disinformation" because a whole bunch of folks called horse puckey on this. Still doesn't admit they're wrong, because, God forbid, can't allow truth to get in the way of Orange Man Bad. pic.twitter.com/DPkMk1boAG — Another Exonerated Listener (@listener_t) December 27, 2019

ROFL.

Yes, evil white people have formed a special social media attack group to take apart innocent Lefty tweeters … IT’S ALL A PLOT.

You have to wonder if people like this can actually tie their own shoes.

12,000+ retweets on this aaaaaaaand it's false https://t.co/UqbZbMcKj5 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 27, 2019

What this boils down to is the Left really needs Trump to be some horrible, sexist racist because they have nothing else to run on. Impeachment? A joke. Russian collusion? A hoax. And Democrats have wasted so much time on BOTH they’ve done nothing for this country.

Guess we’ll just have to keep calling them out on their BS.

How very racist of us.

